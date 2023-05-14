The FDLE approves a sex assault kit tracking database that is now available to survivors in Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner, Mark Glass, has introduced the release of FL Track-Kit, a sexual assault kit tracking database that is now available to survivors all throughout Florida, two months forward of its July 1 closing date.

As consistent with the regulation handed in 2021, the FDLE established a statewide web-based tracking machine that permits survivors to track the site and processing in their barcoded sexual assault kits (SAK). Survivors too can select to be notified if a DNA fit to an alleged offender is discovered.

FDLE’s Gail’s Law, enacted in 2021, empowered survivors to get admission to information at the standing in their kits, improving the former necessities in opposition to regulation enforcement to put up SAKs from reporting survivors to crime labs inside 30 days and introducing a 120-day necessary turnaround time for checking out.

The program was once to begin with piloted in northeast Florida in June 2022, after which it was once expanded to duvet North Florida and a few portions of Central Florida in October 2022. Law enforcement companies, scientific amenities that acquire SAKs, and crime laboratories throughout all of the state have gained coaching and the chance to expand portal websites related to their respective roles as of April 25.

The Track-Kit database is a provider for survivors, and any survivor queries about information out of doors of the tracking database must be addressed to the native regulation enforcement authority investigating their case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to obtain the unfastened Action News Jax news and climate apps, click here to obtain the Action News Jax Now app to your good TV and click here to circulation Action News Jax are living.

Related Readings:

Naval Mayport Station is hosting a ceremony to honor Sailors who were killed 40 years ago

Operation New Hope will be hosting a 5K