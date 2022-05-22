The Final Call: Mick Hubert Signs Off

Mick Hubert

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The outpouring of affection and well wishes over the previous 48 hours had overwhelmedwhen he arrived at Condron Ballpark around noon on Saturday, more than two hours before he was set to broadcast his final game as “Voice of the Gators.”

Hubert had received countless messages from colleagues, friends and Gators fans since news of his upcoming retirement stirred emotions on social media Thursday morning. Former UF head coaches Billy Donovan, Urban Meyer and Will Muschamp were among those to reach out. Jerri and Steve Spurrier , Scott Stricklin and Jeremy Foley stopped by the SEC Network’s broadcast booth during Florida’s weekend series against South Carolina to offer congratulations on his Hall-of-Fame career and retirement.

Before Saturday’s game in sweltering heat and under a brooding sky, Hubert and broadcast partner Nick Belmonte took a trip to the field for a final pregame conversation with Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan . By the time Hubert settled into his chair an hour later to concentrate on the job that made him a legend in Gator Nation, he was back home in his comfort zone.

Hubert was behind a mic.

“This is the easiest part,” he said. “There’s a game. It’s been so special to hear from so many people. I am truly blessed.”

Still, as Hubert attempted to focus on his notes and turn his attention to the game, a constant stream of visitors demanded his attention. Hubert signed baseballs, took photos and shared hugs.

Mick Hubert talks with Gators baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan before Saturday’s game. (Photo: Chris Kim/UAA Communications)

Belmonte, his broadcast partner for UF baseball games the last 33 seasons, stepped out of the booth momentarily. The mission: secure one of the boxed lunches from Chick-fil-A in the press box before they disappeared.

“I knew he would be too busy talking to people,” Belmonte said. “I take care of my partner.”

While it was Senior Day and the Gators’ final regular-season game on the field, Hubert’s final broadcast was the story of the day. He has served as Florida’s play-by-play announcer since the season-opening football game against Ole Miss in 1989.

Steve Egan, senior network producer for the Gator Radio Network, took in the scene with a wistful smile.

Egan has worked with Hubert for most of those years, first at the sound board in a studio for 17 years, and the past decade as on-site producer. Other than a four-year stint working for the Atlanta Braves and alongside the legendary broadcast team of the Skip Caray and Pete Van Wieren, Egan has been along for the roller-coaster ride that Hubert took Gators fans on calling UF football, men’s basketball and baseball games for more than decades.

“He was the ultimate professional,” Egan said. “I was with him for the first game and the last game. I’m going to miss him.”

The Gators lost Hubert’s debut 33 years ago when they fell to the Rebels on a steamy afternoon at Florida Field. They lost his final game, too. South Carolina beat Florida 4-1 in a game that was delayed for 2 hours, 35 minutes due to a thunderstorm that passed over Condron Ballpark.

Hubert opened the broadcast as if it was any other, with a nod to the seniors.

“It’s the final day at the ballpark for these veterans,” he said.

Hubert’s final game didn’t offer an opportunity for one of his signature “Oh My!” calls. That was left to Belmonte in the opening. Belmonte offered his version when a graphic appeared on the screen highlighting Hubert’s career accomplishments.

“I’m going to say to describe that resume right there, ‘Oh My!” Belmonte said. “The greatest broadcaster in the history of the University of Florida.”

While his passionate calls of Gators football games made him famous, Hubert has called far more men’s basketball and baseball games during his career. Many broadcasting aficionados consider Hubert at his best courtside.

For those accustomed only listening to Hubert on fall Saturdays, he has a much more understated and humorous style in the baseball booth.

The chemistry between Hubert and Belmonte shined Saturday as they reminisced through a ho-hum game. At one point, the University Athletic Association’s former airplane that transported teams to road games surfaced. The plane was nicknamed Captain Jack.

Hubert’s remembrance of those days on the bumpy ride was a strike down the middle.

“I loved that plane,” he said. “It was a flying knuckleball.”

During another lull in the action, Belmonte and Hubert reflected on the transistor radios that kids like them once took to bed to listen to some faraway game when they were supposed to be sleeping.

Belmonte recalled how they came with just one ear plug.

“I think I have figured it out over the years,” Hubert said. “It was to hear your mother in the other ear.”

The Gators honored Hubert on the video board between the second and third innings. The crowd gave him a standing ovation. Hubert waved from his perch in the booth.

“I wouldn’t be here if not for the people who accepted me,” Hubert said. “It’s been a wonderful career.”

The ballpark was nearly empty when the final pitch was delivered due to the weather delay, which provided more time for visitors to stop by the broadcast booth.

Hubert graciously interacted with whomever walked into the room, displaying a mixture of humor, appreciation and scent of melancholy knowing the end was near.

When the game resumed after the lengthy delay in the top of the seventh, it moved along quickly.

Finally, Sterlin Thompson stepped to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and Wyatt Langford at first base. Gamecocks lefty John Gilreath delivered a 1-0 pitch that Thompson hit sharply to second baseman Braylen Wimmer.

Hubert’s instincts took over.

“Ground ball to second. Wimmer, Braswell, back to Madden, and the ballgame is all over on a 4-6-3 game-ending double play. The Gamecocks have salvaged the final game of the series as they beat the Gators here this afternoon by the final score of 4-1.”

All that was left was Hubert’s farewell.

How would a man who has called six national championship victories – three in football, two in men’s basketball and one in baseball – react as he signed off for the final time?

“He kept it straight business,” Egan said.

Should we have been surprised? Above everything else, Hubert was always a pro regardless of the circumstances.

“Mick, I’m going to miss you, my brother,” Belmonte said with a lump in his throat. “I’ll see you down the road somewhere.”

With that, Hubert closed the final broadcast of his more than 2,500 as the “Voice of the Gators.”

“Nick, thank you so much. I’m getting the countdown in my ear. What, you think I’m going to get off on time? I’ve enjoyed 33 years broadcasting Gator sports to you. I thank you so very much. I love you one and all. You made my career. Thank you so much. For Nick Belmonte, I’m Mick Hubert , so long everybody.”

So long Mick. We’re going to miss you.

