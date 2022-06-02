The gas price records just keep coming, hitting $4.34 in Texas

Fuel costs simply maintain setting new report highs in Texas.

The statewide common Thursday hit $4.34 for a gallon of normal unleaded gasoline, in response to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That’s eight cents greater than every week in the past and $1.63 larger than the identical day final yr.

Don’t anticipate aid on the pump anytime quickly. Fuel costs are up 60% over final yr in Texas, however trip inflation is being seen throughout the board, with airfares up greater than 48% and lodge costs up 46% from 2019.

“New retail fuel value data proceed to be set throughout the state as crude oil costs stay elevated as a consequence of tight provides across the globe,” stated AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster. “Costs will doubtless proceed to fluctuate with aid doubtless not coming till after the busy summer time journey season concludes.”

Fuel costs in main Texas metro markets as of June 2, 2022.

In Texas’ main metro areas, El Paso drivers are paying essentially the most on common at $4.54 a gallon whereas Lubbock motorists are paying the least at $4.16 a gallon. In Dallas, the typical is $4.43.

The national average price is $4.71 — the very best that AAA says it has ever recorded. Common fuel costs are the bottom in Georgia ($4.19) and highest in California ($6.21).

AAA stated the worth runup is basically being pushed by considerations that provides might tighten as COVID lockdowns ease in China and the European Union phases in extra Russian oil restrictions.

Texans planning summer time highway journeys can use the AAA Gas Cost Calculator to estimate gasoline prices.