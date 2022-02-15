The Grizzlies should make short work of the Pelicans, and why the Rangers will beat the shorthanded Bruins

Good afternoon everyone, another football season is officially in the books as the Los Angeles Rams came away with a 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Hopefully everyone had a few winning bets in the midst of all of the action.

While the football season ending is a bummer, there’s still plenty of exciting sports action in the coming months. Over the next four months we’ve got March Madness along with the NBA and NHL playoffs on tap. The NBA season now gets incredibly interesting with the dust beginning to settle from the trade deadline.

It’s going to be extremely interesting to see if James Harden can transform the Philadelphia 76ers into title contenders as he joins a very talented roster. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns didn’t make any huge splashes at the deadline, but do have pretty similar teams to last year when they faced off in the NBA Finals. The Eastern Conference feels very wide-open with the Bucks and Sixers garnering a great deal of the attention.

Speaking of the hardwood, we’ve got a few intriguing NBA matchups on Tuesday’s slate. Let’s not waste any more time and get to the picks!

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🏀Grizzlies at Pelicans, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Memphis Grizzlies

-4.5

The Pick: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110): The Grizzlies have been one of the biggest success stories throughout the NBA this season. This is a group that has been on fire as of late as they’re currently riding a five-game winning streak. That’s not something that I expect to change in Tuesday’s matchup against the Pelicans.

Now the Pelicans are coming off a blowout victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. However, it’s the second night of a back-to-back and that’s not a great situation for New Orleans. The Pelicans have a 1-8 straight-up record in the second game of a back-to-back this season. In addition, New Orleans has lost those eight games by an average of 12.2 points.

The Grizzlies are also 4-0 ATS over their last four games as a road favorites. They’ve also won 14 of their last 17 games as a favorite and have gone 4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning percentage below .400, which the Pelicans do. Over Memphis’ five-game winning streak, they’ve won four of those contests by double-digits. It’s worth keeping an eye on star guard Ja Morant being listed as questionable heading into Tuesday’s game after tweaking his ankle in a 125-118 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Still, he didn’t leave that game and he’s expected to play on Tuesday.

Key Trend: The Grizzlies are 14-3 ATS in their last 17 games as a favorite

💰 The Picks

Hornets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Under 244

The Pick: Under 244 points (-110): — I can’t say that I haven’t been burned by the Hornets when it comes to over/unders throughout the 2021-22 campaign. However, this total is just too good to pass up. 244 points is a staggering number, but I just don’t see these two teams being able to hit this lofty number.

The Hornets do possess the second-highest scoring offense in the NBA at 113.8 points-per-game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves are also one of the most lethal offenses at 113.3 points-per-game. However, the under has been quite the trend lately when it comes to the Hornets.

Over their last eight games, the under has been 6-2 when in Charlotte’s games. In addition, the under is 12-2 when the Hornets are a road underdog. The Hornets are a 6.5-point underdog for this contest. Over their past six games, Charlotte has scored 101 points or less in three of those contests. Personally, the trends are too large to ignore and the under has to be the play in this spot.

Key Trend: The under is 4-0 in the Hornets last four games as a road underdog

🏒 NHL

Bruins at Rangers, 7 p.m. I TV: ESPN+

Latest Odds: New York Rangers

-150

The Pick: Rangers (-145) — Tuesday features a matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams with the Rangers hosting the Bruins. However, the Bruins won’t exactly be at full strength. Star winger Brad Marchand will miss Tuesday’s game as he awaits the verdict on an appeal of his six-game suspension. The league suspended Marchand for punching Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry in the head and later swinging his stick at Jarry during a recent game.

The Bruins have been a very inconsistent team as of late as they’ve won just two of their last five games. Over their past three games, Boston has been outscored 10-4 by their opponents with the only victory being a 2-0 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Kraken and Panthers, but haven’t played in two weeks. While that isn’t ideal, the Rangers are too good of a team to let a thing like rust affect them. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin should draw the start and he’s been nothing short of exceptional this season. Shesterkin is currently in the Vezina Trophy conversation with the second-best save percentage (.937) and the third-lowest goals-against-average (2.10) on the season. With Marchand being out of the equation, Shesterkin should be able to keep the Bruins at bay and keep the Rangers in the win column.

Key Trend: The Rangers are 7-1 in their last eight home games