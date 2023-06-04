The Hargan killings: Odd crime scene leads to conflicting theories about the shooting deaths of Pamela and Helen Hargan





This tale was once first aired on October 1, 2022 and was once up to date on June 3, 2023. The tale revolves round the loss of life of millionaire mom, Pam Hargan and her youngest daughter, Helen, who have been found out useless of their McLean, Virginia house. It was once suspected that Helen can have shot Pam and then taken her personal existence. The crime scene steered that she can have pulled the cause together with her toe, and her sister, Megan, knowledgeable the investigators that Helen were suffering with emotional issues. The purpose of loss of life and what led to this unlucky match stays a thriller.

On Friday, July 14, 2017, Fairfax County Virginia Police visited the subsequent of family to ship the horrible news of the loss of life of 63-year-old Pam Hargan and 24-year-old Helen Hargan. The lead detective hypothesizes that it will had been a murder-suicide. At the time of the incident, Megan Hargan and her daughter Molly have been dwelling with Pam and Helen whilst Megan’s husband was once in the army. Megan knowledgeable the police of the argument that came about between Pam and Helen, and she spotted that Helen was once suffering emotionally.

In the years after the divorce between Pam and Steve Hargan, Pam moved round together with her youngsters prior to settling down in Potomac, Maryland, subsequent door to their neighbor, Tami Mallios. Tami mentions that the Hargan sisters had some sibling competition, however for the maximum phase, they gave the impression to get alongside lovely neatly. Pam was once proud of her youngsters and spent her existence development an property value $8 million, which she ceaselessly used to give to her youngsters.

Helen had moved again house from Dallas and was once making plans to transfer in together with her boyfriend, Carlos Gutierrez. Still, Pam had no longer authorized of their dating and didn’t need Carlos in her area. Furthermore, Megan suggests that there have been two suspicious men that have been casing their group the day prior to the incident, and she had reported it to the police. Megan mentions the .22 Ruger rifle discovered with Helen’s frame, which belonged to her husband, and how her mom had allowed them to retailer it in the area till they moved out.

Helen’s boyfriend, Carlos Gutierrez, had grown anxious as he could not find her. When he contacted the government, he felt like they have been giving him the runaround. Eventually, Gutierrez was once in a position to discuss to any person, however via then, it was once too past due. The purpose of loss of life and reason for the deaths of Pam and Helen Hargan stay unknown to these days.