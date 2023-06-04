The Hargan killings: Odd crime scene leads to conflicting theories about the shooting deaths of Pamela and Helen Hargan

This story first aired on Oct. 1, 2022. It was updated on June 3, 2023.

When investigators entered the McLean, Virginia home of millionaire mother Pam Hargan, they discovered the bodies of Pam and her youngest daughter Helen, who was found with a rifle. Hours later, police told the family her wound looked self-inflicted. Did Helen shoot her mom and then take her own life? The crime scene suggested to some that she could have pulled the trigger with her toe. And her older sister, Megan, told investigators Helen had been struggling emotionally. How did Pam and Helen Hargan die? And why?

WHO ARE THE HARGANS?

On Friday, July 14, 2017, at about 5 p.m., Fairfax County Virginia Police visit the next of kin to deliver awful news: 63-year-old Pam Hargan and 24-year-old Helen Hargan are dead. Det. Brian Byerson: Pamela was shot twice — in the mudroom.

Lead detective Brian Byerson says police are recording and whispering to avoid being overheard, when they give Pam’s ex-husband, Steve, more painful details about Helen. OFFICER: She had a gunshot wound that appears to be self-inflicted … I’m really sorry.

Det. Brian Byerson: There was a thought that went around that it might have been a murder-suicide. On July 14, 2017, Pam Hargan was discovered face down, covered with a blanket, in the mudroom of her McLean, Virginia home. Her youngest daughter, Helen, was found upstairs in her bathroom. Both women were shot to death. LinkedIn/Carlos Gutierrez Hargan soon summons his other two daughters: 32-year-old Ashley and 34-year-old Megan.

MEGAN HARGAN (to her father): What is happening? What is? … What happened? They react with equal parts pain and panic. MEGAN HARGAN (to her father): Oh God, what are we gonna do? Jesus, what are we gonna do? I don’t know. … ASHLEY: Our mom took care of everything! …MEGAN HARGAN: I just don’t even understand. We were at the freaking house! Megan Hargan tells authorities she and her 8-year-old daughter, Molly, have been living with Pam and Helen while her husband is in the military. She says she’d left the home with Molly at about 1:30 p.m. that day, adding that there’d been an argument between her mother and Helen, who had been upset.

MEGAN HARGAN (to police): Helen has been so angry, like, just so angry all the time. And struggling emotionally. MEGAN HARGAN: I knew that Helen was depressed, but, like, to do this … I can’t wrap my head around this. Peter Van Sant: Is it true that she once threatened suicide? Det. Brian Byerson: I think that is possibly true, yes. In fact, sister Ashley would later tell authorities Helen had thoughts about self-harm.

ASHLEY: I know my sister was depressed. POLICE: Right. … Has she ever talked about hurting herself? ASHLEY: Yeah. But Megan also suggests her mother and sister could have been attacked, by offering a potentially important clue — something she reports she’d seen the day before.

Det. Brian Byerson: Two suspicious males … casing the neighborhood … And … she later tells us … those particular guys are the reason why she ends up bringing this rifle up to the main floor of the house.

It’s the .22 Ruger rifle found with Helen’s body, and it belongs to Megan’s husband. She says her mother had allowed her to store it in the house until the couple moved into their own place in West Virginia.

MEGAN HARGAN (to police): My husband and I literally just closed on our new home yesterday. My mom bought it for us.

Steve and Pam Hargan divorced when the children were young. Pam took them and moved around, before ending up in Potomac, Maryland — next door to Tami Mallios.

Tami Mallios: Megan was very upset about the divorce. In the next few years, Mallios got to know Megan and her little sister Helen, and often saw them across the backyard fence. Tami Mallios: The girls were out in the yard all the time with the dogs, that sorta thing, so. Sisters Helen, left, and Megan Hargan. Mallios says she always knew there was sibling rivalry.

Tami Mallios: Megan did bring that up a lot … saying that Helen was the favorite. But she remembers that for the most part, the Hargan sisters seemed to get along fine. Pam was proud of them.

Michelle Sigona works for News. She’s been covering this story for nearly four years and says the other love of Pam Hargan’s life was her job. Pam had spent decades climbing the career ladder to become a vice president of aerospace giant, Lockheed Martin.

Michelle Sigona: Pam Hargan … poured her life into those kids … She had built an $8 million estate. … But she didn’t keep it for herself. She was constantly giving to those around her, specifically to her children … Helen seemed to have her mother’s ambition — double majoring in math and management science at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. That’s where Erin Roughneen met her in 2014.

Erin Roughneen: When I first met her, I was extremely scared of her, because … she didn’t laugh or smile … She’s kind of like an onion … You have to peel the layers off. And you really get to know the kind and genuine person underneath there.

Roughneen says they became close friends.

Peter Van Sant: It’s been said that Helen may have suffered from depression. Did you ever see any of that? Erin Roughneen: I did not at all. Roughneen says her friend spent a lot of time studying. Though Helen did have a job at a nearby restaurant.

Michelle Sigona: She was … working as a waitress. There was a 30-something named Carlos Gutierrez working in the restaurant too. They fell for each other in short order. Michelle Sigona: And they had plans to move in together. Pam had started building a house for Helen in Northern Virginia. So, in the spring of 2017, Helen had moved back home from Dallas. Michelle Sigona: According to Carlos … he hadn’t asked her to be his wife, but he was working towards that.

But Megan tells police, Pam hadn’t approved of Helen’s relationship.

MEGAN HARGAN (to police): She … believed that Helen was going to try to move Carlos into the house and my mom didn’t want him being there.

Still, Helen had been moving ahead … planning for the future. Michelle Sigona: It was just a matter of figuring out her career path. It takes a little while to figure it out, but she was going to get there. But Helen Hargan never got there.

911 DISPATCHER: Fairfax County Police and Fire. How may I assist you?CARLOS GUTIERREZ: Yes, I have an emergency.

On the day of the shooting, it was Carlos Gutierrez who had first alerted authorities that something in the Hargan house was dreadfully wrong.

CARLOS GUTIERREZ to 911: I’m in Dallas, Texas and my girlfriend lives in McLean.

He says he and Helen had spoken earlier that morning. Now, he can’t get in touch with her and he’s worried.

CARLOS GUTIERREZ: My girlfriend won’t answer the phone … and I’m thinking my girlfriend’s life is in danger.911 DISPATCHER: OK, sir. What I need you to do then is contact your local jurisdiction, file a report with them, and tell them that Fairfax County requires a teletype in order to do a welfare check.

Carlos Gutierrez would later testify about why he was so concerned. He would also tell a jury, he felt authorities were giving him the runaround that day — even when he called back later with something explosive to add; something Helen had told him.

A FATAL DISCOVERYIt’s 1:44 p.m. on July 14, 2017. Carlos Gutierrez, Helen’s boyfriend in Texas, is having a hard time with 911 dispatchers in Virginia.

911 DISPATCHER: Fairfax County Police and Fire. How may I assist you?CARLOS GUTIERREZ: Yes, I have an emergency.CARLOS GUTIERREZ: Like, I think someone might be dead.911 DISPATCHER: Right, sir. Contact your local jurisdiction, file the report …The call ends without a promise of help. So, 15 minutes later, Gutierrez calls again. Around 11:30 a..m on Friday, July…