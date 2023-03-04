The heaviest rainfall and greatest severe weather threat is trending farther southeast!

Our subsequent hurricane machine is monitoring somewhat extra south! So, the heaviest rain and greatest severe weather doable is transferring farther southeast throughout some distance southern and southeastern Oklahoma. All modes of severe weather imaginable however the threat is throughout some distance southern and southeastern OK nearer to the Red River. Along with the severe weather you’ll be expecting 1 to a few inches of rain throughout jap and southeastern OK the place a Flash Flood Watch is up and working via this night. It now seems that OKC is at the very western fringe of the rain probabilities and it’s imaginable that OKC may fail to see many of the rainfall with the program! Stay tuned!