The Internet Reminds Khloé Kardashian How She Treated Jordyn Woods After She Says How ‘Hurtful’ It Is to Blame Women For Men Cheating

Outdated tweets have come again to hang-out Khloé Kardashian as soon as once more after she just lately expressed how “hurtful” it’s for ladies to get blamed for males dishonest.
Between her failed marriage to Lamar Odom and the numerous dishonest scandals Tristan Thompson put her by way of, Khloé has confronted harsh judgment from critics who consider she’s partially accountable for her exes dishonest on her.
Khloé addressed this whereas talking with Selection to advertise the household’s new Hulu present, The Kardashians. The fact star defined why she finds it “actually hurtful” to put blame on a lady whose associate has cheated.
“In case your vital different is doing one thing fallacious, for the lady to be blamed, that’s at all times been actually hurtful for me,” she mentioned.
“I’ve by no means fairly understood that as a substitute of there being some sympathy or like, ‘Wow, that should actually suck to must undergo that.’ And never solely undergo it, however then undergo it so publicly,” Khloé continued.
“I don’t even care if individuals have sympathy. I simply don’t perceive why there’s a lot finger-pointing — prefer it should be me. That’s a heavy factor to hold,” she added.
As soon as the interview was launched, social media wasted no time reminding the Good American co-founder how contradictory her feedback are to the remedy she subjected Jordyn Woods to 3 years in the past.
In early 2019, Woods was ousted from the household after kissing Tristan at a celebration. Khloé bashed Woods publicly and privately and accused her of breaking apart her household.
Why are you mendacity @jordynwoods ?? If you happen to’re going to attempt to save your self by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, no less than be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the rationale my household broke up!
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019
Whereas Khloé, 37, has since forgiven Jordyn, the web nonetheless believes she owes Kylie Jenner’s former BFF a public apology that’s simply as loud because the shade she initially spewed out. Contemplating it was over a person that continued to cheat effectively after Jordyn was out of the image, the general public thinks Khloé ought to do extra to make issues proper with the 24-year-old.
“ma’am did you not drag Jordyn Woods. The Hypocrisy,” one Twitter consumer wrote.
So on this article Khloe Kardashian says "In case your vital different is doing one thing fallacious, for the lady to be blamed, that's at all times been actually hurtful for me. I've by no means fairly understood that" ma'am did you not drag Jordyn Woods The Hypocrisy #KUWTK #Kardashian https://t.co/JrpTg5us2M
— Nikita James-Hosten (@La_FemmeNikita) March 10, 2022
“when jordyn was 21 khloe who was 34 on the time bullied jordyn, fats [shamed] jordyn as a result of her 27 years outdated boyfriend kissed jordyn and she or he saying this now?” one other tweeted.
when jordyn was 21 khloe who was 34 on the time bullied jordyn, fats shammed jordyn as a result of her 27 years outdated boyfriend kissed jordyn and she or he saying this now? https://t.co/KhpkrbAR8p
— ✮BIA THE YEAGERIST (@DVLCE111) March 10, 2022
“So why did Khloe blame Jordyn when Tristan kissed her?” one curious fan requested.
“In case your vital different is doing one thing fallacious, for the lady to be blamed, that's at all times been actually hurtful,” Khloé Kardashian says. “I simply don't perceive why there's a lot finger pointing–prefer it should be me. That's a heavy factor to hold.” https://t.co/HPLkXhTwpD pic.twitter.com/bSlUU37QOk
— Selection (@Selection) March 10, 2022
Whereas social media continues to defend Jordyn, she is busy residing her finest life along with her devoted boyfriend, Karl Anthony Cities. The Minnesota Timberwolves participant has publicly gushed about desirous to marry Jordyn and is proud to face by her aspect throughout his free break day the courtroom, Web page Six reports.
In the meantime, Tristan embarrassed Khloe as soon as once more when he kicked off the brand new 12 months, admitting to fathering his third little one with a 3rd girl. His new child son with Maralee Nichols was conceived whereas Tristan and Khloe have been reconciled final 12 months.
Karma at all times has the ultimate say.