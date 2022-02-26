The James Harden-Joel Embiid duo is all smiles after blowout debut win

The closing verdict on the Philadelphia 76ers commerce for James Harden will not come for months — perhaps even years.

Till then, each second Harden and Philadelphia’s MVP-frontrunner Joel Embiid spend on the courtroom collectively might be one thing of a Rohrsarch check. Some will see chemistry, others calamity — generally each might be seen in the identical recreation.

There was loads to glean from Harden’s debut for the Sixers Friday evening in a 133-102 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. However the enduring picture from this evening, the one which jumps out from behind The Beard, was the brilliant smile on Harden’s face.

“[I’m] extraordinarily glad,” Harden stated postgame. “Extraordinarily glad.”

He didn’t elaborate, however he did not need to. His play — and his smile after discovering Tyrese Maxey for his 12th and closing help of the evening — stated it all.

All through his NBA profession, Harden has not often made headlines for something he is stated in interviews. However that does not imply he isn’t expressive. When he is glad, you may see it. When he is sad, as he so clearly was through the closing months of his tenure in Brooklyn, he performs basketball like he is sitting by means of an 8-year-old’s piano recital.

Since his commerce to Philadelphia on February 10, Harden has appeared rejuvenated, the burden of no matter was making him so depressing in Brooklyn lastly off of him.

There was the photograph of him in observe seeking to the heavens, arms thrown as much as the sky as if somebody was yelling, “Hallelujah!”

There have been scenes of Harden yelling “layup” in observe each time Embiid shoots one among his signature fadeaway jumpers — as in, it is computerized — and Embiid working towards Harden’s signature step-back 3-pointers.

Then there’s Philadelphia, which is gobbling up Harden merchandise and Sixers tickets at an astonishing clip. Because the commerce, Harden’s No. 1 jersey has been the top-selling jersey within the NBA throughout the Fanatics community.

Friday evening it was OK to really feel all of that pleasure as a result of Harden actually was that good. Philadelphia outscored the Timberwolves by 35 when Harden was on the courtroom. THIRTY-FIVE — Harden’s finest plus-minus since Nov. 30, 2019, when he was nonetheless a member of the Houston Rockets, per ESPN Stats & Data.

For Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who was additionally the Rockets common supervisor when Harden grew into an MVP, it was pretty much as good of a begin as he may’ve hoped for after reuniting with Harden final month.

“I attempt to not get too excessive or too low, however that was an excellent one,” Morey informed ESPN after the sport.

Morey is aware of his fame is on the road with this commerce. He’ll both deliver the Sixers their first NBA title since 1983, or it’s going to flip him into Captain Ahab. He is a risk-taker by nature, however Harden has by no means appeared like a threat to him.

New Philadelphia guard James Harden had 27 factors in his 76ers debut. EPA/Craig Lassig

“James is a basketball genius,” Morey stated. “And he is been eager to play with Joel for a very long time. I believe he is all the time thought Joel was, like, the proper man to pair with him.”

So Morey is trusting in that, and the belief Sixers proprietor Josh Harris gave him to make this commerce.

Friday evening Harden paid off that belief — after which some. He completed with an environment friendly 27 factors, 12 assists and eight rebounds, hitting 7-of-12 from the ground and 5-of-7 from behind the arc. In accordance with Second Spectrum, the Sixers averaged 1.58 factors off of Harden’s touches — the second-best mark of any Harden group in a recreation wherein he had not less than 20 touches within the final eight seasons.

“I believe it is like anybody with a brand new group,” Morey stated. “You notice you are the brand new man. You wish to slot in after which present what you are able to do. Everybody has watched James play for a few years and is aware of what he is able to.

“Whenever you’re attending to know new teammates, I believe these early interactions assist. Early play on the courtroom actually helps.”

Judging by the smile on his face after Friday’s win, Embiid is reasonably pleased with the match to date, too.

“That was most likely probably the most wide-open I’ve ever been in my profession,” Embiid joked.

5 of Harden’s 12 assists went to Embiid, who completed with 34 factors, 10 rebounds and 9 assists of his personal as he continues to mount his MVP case.

There’s nonetheless a protracted method to go earlier than a closing judgment might be made in regards to the landscaping-shifting commerce, and the match of Harden and Embiid.

However begins matter. And so do smiles.