The Juneteenth Menu hosted by Black Southern Belle’s Michiel Perry Receives Daytime Emmy® Nomination

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts and Sciences introduced the nominees for the 49th annual Daytime Emmy® Awards final Thursday. Meals Community’s The Juneteenth Menu obtained a nomination for Excellent Brief Kind Daytime Program.
The digital sequence, launched in June 2021 on FoodNetwork.com and Meals Community’s social channels, is hosted by Michiel Perry, founding father of way of life model Black Southern Belle and sequence co-producer. The Juneteenth Menu highlights the historical past, traditions and meals related to the vacation. Michiel interviews and cooks alongside a few of her favourite cooks to construct a menu, together with Gullah Delicacies Chef Charlotte Jenkins, Gina Capers-Willis of What’s Gina Cooking, Emma Cromedy of Carolima’s Dessert Boutique, and Taneka Reaves, co-founder of The Cocktail Bandits.
To look at The Juneteenth Menu go to foodnetwork.com/shows/the-juneteenth-menu.
The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will air reside Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m. Jap Time on the CBS Tv Community and can stream on Paramount+.
Based by Michiel Perry in 2015, Black Southern Belle (BSB), the approach to life model, expresses a ardour for all issues “Southern Bred and Soul Infused.”
Black Southern Belle celebrates Black ladies and Southern tradition by cultivating a neighborhood and devoted useful resource highlighting Black ladies entrepreneurs and tastemakers, Black-owned manufacturers, Southern journey, African-American and Gullah Geechee tradition, house ornament and hospitality and life milestones. BSB is a gathering place to assist Southern existence whereas sharing experiences from on a regular basis ladies who grew up or reside within the South.
The model consists of the Black Southern Belle Collective community, an envoy program, on-line store and in-house company. BSB reaches over 4 million followers every month and has been acknowledged by quite a few publications, together with Residence Remedy, Higher Houses and Gardens, BLACK ENTERPRISE, Brides, ELLE Decor, Essence, Meals Community, The New York Occasions, The Washington Put up and Oprah Day by day.