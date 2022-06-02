The latest news from Walmart’s Prime Day-like sale, happening today

Bloomberg by way of Getty Photographs



Consideration customers: The most important purchasing occasion of the month is about to kick off. As we speak at three p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT), retail big Walmart is launching its four-day, Walmart+ Weekend sale.

Walmart+ Weekend, working at this time via Sunday, is like Walmart’s model of Amazon Prime Day. Walmart is predicted to supply offers on Roku good TVs, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, air fryers, espresso makers, patio furnishings and extra. Walmart has even introduced a restock of the PS5 console, which we count on to occur when the sale begins later at this time.

You’ll be able to faucet the button beneath to view the complete checklist of sale gadgets.

There is a catch, although: You want a paid Walmart+ subscription to entry all of the offers — and the PS5 restock — throughout Walmart+ Weekend. Membership to Walmart+ prices $12.95 per 30 days, or $98 per yr.

A Walmart+ membership additionally will get you entry to gas reductions at greater than 14,000 gasoline stations nationwide. Plus, you get free, same-day grocery supply (the place obtainable, and with a $35-minimum order), free delivery on Walmart.com orders, reductions on prescribed drugs and extra.

Walmart provides a 30-day free trial of Walmart+, however that is necessary: If you wish to store the sale at this time, you must be a paid member. Click on the button beneath to subscribe now.

Need the most recent information and offers from the Walmart+ Weekend sale? Examine again right here, as this text will likely be recurrently up to date all through the sale.

(For extra in regards to the sale, you’ll want to learn our information, When is Walmart+ weekend?)