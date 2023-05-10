The CBS News report delves into the enduring legacy of student quiz shows, which have been a fixture for over fifty years. These “quiz bowlers” have had to perform in front of cameras, answering questions under the pressure of the buzzer. However, as the report highlights, the landscape has shifted and now the very survival of quiz shows is at stake. Want to stay in the know? Turn on browser notifications for breaking news and exclusive reporting from CBS News.
The legacy of student quiz shows
The CBS News report delves into the enduring legacy of student quiz shows, which have been a fixture for over fifty years. These “quiz bowlers” have had to perform in front of cameras, answering questions under the pressure of the buzzer. However, as the report highlights, the landscape has shifted and now the very survival of quiz shows is at stake. Want to stay in the know? Turn on browser notifications for breaking news and exclusive reporting from CBS News.