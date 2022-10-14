The Link Farm: Texas A&M Aggies news for 10.7.22

The Link Farm is your replace on all issues Texas A&M. And if there’s one thing we missed, be sure you discuss it within the feedback.

Women’s hoops crootin’. For the primary time in what seems like a lifetime, somebody apart from Gary Blair is teaching the Aggie Women’s Basketball workforce, and if recruiting is any indication, we’re in for a deal with. Coach Joni Taylor secured a verbal commitment from five-star guard Kylie Marshall, one of many high gamers in Texas.

An 87th minute goal gave Texas A&M soccer their first win in SEC play (and now a three-game unbeaten streak) with a 2-1 win over No. 20 Ole Miss on Sunday. They host Auburn at 7 p.m. as we speak. Horsin’ round. The Aggies’ No. 3 equestrian workforce started their SEC schedule by taking down our BITTEREST rival, No. 7 South Carolina. They’ll journey to No. 5 Georgia subsequent weekend.