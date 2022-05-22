The long journey of revitalizing downtown Dallas must continue

Seven men were sitting around the conference table: six businessmen and the newly appointed city manager, Richard Knight. That meeting in 1986 was the beginning of the revitalization of downtown Dallas.
Every movement requires a trigger, a spark that ignites dedicated people to action. This was that moment, and the lessons from that meeting and what ensued over the next 36 years are equally valid today.
The back story is necessary for those who did not experience the decline of downtown. I returned to Dallas just one year prior to that meeting and was shocked by its further decay during my seven-year hiatus. The notion that this decline was the inevitable result of progress had crept in, and it was far from reality.
The truth was that the city had begun years earlier pulling resources from downtown in pursuit of northward expansion. City resources for downtown had been reduced, and investors followed suit.
When the decline became obvious, the city attempted a reversal in the usual way for a government administration. For example, a big project, a government sponsored downtown mall, would compete against suburban retail. Not only was this ill-conceived, but it aggravated the problem as major thriving downtown buildings were abandoned to make way for the shopping mall. Fortunately, the doomed mall never happened.
At the meeting in 1986, a small group of downtown business leaders objectively confronted the reality of the downtown situation. The framework of the turnaround was set and offers a lesson for the city’s future.
First was a commitment by the private and public sectors to work together. Importantly, there was agreement that a true turnaround would take at least 25 years, which has been proven true. Major civic initiatives are vulnerable to unreasonable expectations of quick fixes. Seldom is there a silver bullet that circumvents perseverance.
The basics had to be handled first, a process that would take the initial 12 years of the effort. Until basic needs were satisfied, investors and consumers weren’t going to participate. Following basic needs, additions of amenities through philanthropy would be possible as well as new capital investment.
Finally, downtown supporters had to focus on the special competitive advantages that downtown had to offer, rather than trying to turn downtown into a suburban mall.
What occurred has been a remarkable achievement. Through the Central Dallas Association organization, now called Downtown Dallas, a downtown improvement district was formed. This was a channel for property owners to fund cleaning crews and security patrols to augment the police presence. A tax increment financing district was formed to fund improvements. Over time, not just the reality but the perception of downtown’s cleanliness and security began to change.
The first housing addition, the redevelopment of the abandoned Joske’s, formerly Titche’s, department store took several years of effort. The Downtown University Center was created and has morphed today into the University of North Texas at Dallas’ downtown law school. A plan was developed to build and fund downtown parks and green spaces.
No major civic endeavor succeeds without overcoming naysayers and opposition. The motivation for these debates ranges from a wholesome difference of opinion on civic priorities to the pursuit of separate agendas.
A good example is the Victory development and American Airlines Center. Given its success, it is easy to forget the battle cries against it. Only through the work of the Greater Dallas Chamber teaming with Mayor Ron Kirk’s active involvement did the city persevere. Now, those complaints are silenced as project after project has added billions of dollars to the city’s tax rolls.
Downtown can only be as vibrant as its surrounding neighborhoods. Revitalization of downtown has been coupled with the tremendous growth of Uptown, the developments in the Victory area, and lately the expansion to the east. The voices advocating a standalone downtown effort have quieted as the benefits of the symbiotic relationships have proven obvious.
What remains to complete the area-wide revitalization is prudent development to the south of downtown. With coming economic catalysts such as the new convention center and the high-speed rail terminal, the prospects are good, but they will only be successful if the lessons of the past are heeded.
Downtown Dallas is a great example of restoring a civic strength. It is also an informative learning lab on how to accomplish a major civic project.
David Biegler is a civic volunteer and recipient of the Linz award for civic service. He formerly served as president of Lone Star Gas and TXU utilities. He wrote this column for The Dallas Morning News.
