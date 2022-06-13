Florida

The Loop in Ormond Beach, Florida loses another chunk

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean


The Loop in Ormond Beach is a popular scenic ride, including bikers in town for Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

The Volusia County Council voted Tuesday to greenlight but another selection little bit of sprawling improvement alongside the scenic street often known as the Loop. It’s arduous responsible the council members as a result of they have been hemmed in by many years of dangerous previous selections that inspired improvement on that roadway, a route beloved by cyclists, motorcyclists and Sunday drivers.

The vote was 5-1, with County Chair Jeff Brower in his acquainted function as lone dissenter.

The majority mentioned the developer’s plan may have been an entire lot worse. Which is the low bar each space developer is held to. If they don’t seem to be constructing an oil refinery, auto junkyard or state jail, then it is a victory for high quality improvement. “Could have been worse” may as properly be the motto on the county seal.

