Viral Videos

The Lunar New Year in COVID, the extremely tight Olympic bubble, and “living with” the virus | Latest Headlines

February 7, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments




64% of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CDC data reports Sunday







Let’s get caught up with today’s COVID-19 news for Feb. 7, 2022.

A muted Lunar New Year, inside and outside the Olympic bubble

China’s capital city returned to work Monday after a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday that was muted by the pandemic — especially for the thousands of people inside the Winter Olympics bubble.

For volunteers and competitors at the Games, there’s no hong bao – red envelopes – with gifts of cash, no lucky tang yuan rice cakes with sesame filling, no dramatically-choreographed lion dance.

Across China, the pandemic has meant a subdued Lunar New Year for the third year in a row.



A muted Lunar New Year, inside and outside Olympic bubble



Across Asia, spike in virus cases follows Lunar New Year

The “Forbidden City” is… forbidden: Beijing is essentially closed

The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Grand Slam tennis events, college sports, the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics that took place last summer and so much more.

Everyone inside the bubble is, in theory, virus-free when they get in and figure to have a chance to stay that way if the strict rules are followed. For a few, it hasn’t gone to plan. Their Olympics ended before they could begin after a positive test. For most, it is working.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram