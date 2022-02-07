The Lunar New Year in COVID, the extremely tight Olympic bubble, and “living with” the virus | Latest Headlines

Let’s get caught up with today’s COVID-19 news for Feb. 7, 2022.

A muted Lunar New Year, inside and outside the Olympic bubble

China’s capital city returned to work Monday after a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday that was muted by the pandemic — especially for the thousands of people inside the Winter Olympics bubble.

For volunteers and competitors at the Games, there’s no hong bao – red envelopes – with gifts of cash, no lucky tang yuan rice cakes with sesame filling, no dramatically-choreographed lion dance.

The “Forbidden City” is… forbidden: Beijing is essentially closed

The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Grand Slam tennis events, college sports, the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics that took place last summer and so much more.