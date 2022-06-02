The Match 2022 golf picks, predictions, odds: Watch Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

4 of essentially the most recognizable gamers within the Nationwide Soccer League will likely be buying and selling of their playbooks for greens books Wednesday, as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers goal to make the most of their experience on the golf course in opposition to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The quartet has been within the highlight earlier than on the golf course by the years in numerous pro-ams, movie star occasions and charity outings, however by no means has it been blended with the trash discuss and fireworks of an NFL Sunday.
The sixth version of The Match is scheduled to happen later this week simply outdoors Las Vegas on the Wynn Golf Membership. The exhibition outing, which first pinned Tiger Woods in opposition to Phil Mickelson in 2018, has since taken on a brand new form and advanced to change into a staff charity occasion.
The Match has had many alternative codecs all through the years, together with an 18-hole match of Woods and Peyton Manning in opposition to Mickelson and Brady. Different athletes have been concerned in later renditions of the occasion, together with Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Rodgers.
This match just isn’t the primary to be featured on the Wynn Golf Membership. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka confronted off final November in a one-on-one battle during which Koepka got here away victorious. Moreover, that is the primary version that won’t characteristic a single skilled golfer.
The Match 2022
Viewing data
Date: Wednesday, June 1 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Wynn Golf Membership — Paradise, Nevada
Broadcast: TNT
Format
12 holes of match play, modified alternate-shot
Scoring by gap: Win = 1 | Halve = 0.5 | Loss = 0
Groups
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: Brady has succeeded in nearly every little thing in his life … apart from this occasion. The seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion will likely be making his third look in The Match and stays winless. Brady’s had many memorable moments in his two prior outings — from splitting his pants to holing out from the center of the green. The 44-year-old has but to point out his finest stuff, however he does boast roughly an 8-handicap. That’s on the upper finish of the 4 gamers, however the swing is silky and having essentially the most expertise must depend for one thing. Rodgers, in the meantime stole the present in his first and solely look in The Match, holing clutch putt after clutch putt whereas subtly throwing jabs at his teammate, Bryson DeChambeau. Rodgers possesses the bottom handicap of all opponents, coming in round a 5. He has since participated within the American Century Championship and completed in 24th forward of Alfonso Ribeiro, who is an effective golfer in his personal proper. Regardless of their on-field battles, he and Brady ought to have good chemistry and maintain the higher hand with regards to what to anticipate on this format.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes: Being younger and inexperienced could also be sufficient to propel this duo to victory. Allen was final seen within the viewing public of golf followers on the AT&T Pebble Seashore Professional-Am when he joined forces with Keith Mitchell. Coincidentally, he was a late addition to the the sector after he and the Payments have been knocked out of the playoffs within the AFC Divisional spherical by Mahomes and the Chiefs. Per the USGA GHIN handicap system, he’s roughly an 8-handicap — like Brady — and should not have points in entrance of the cameras. Mahomes would be the wild card of the bunch, which barely mirrors his (and Allen’s) play on the gridiron. He has participated within the American Century Championship and even gained an occasion on the Wynn Golf Membership a number of months in the past alongside his predominant goal, Travis Kelce. He might have essentially the most firepower within the bag, however it’s comparatively unknown if he’s able to harnessing it in the appropriate method. He tied for 50th out of 87 gamers at Lake Tahoe final July, sandwiched between ESPN’s Joe Buck and LSU soccer coach Brian Kelly.
Picks and odds
Odds courtesy of Sportsline: Brady/Rodgers -160 | Allen/Mahomes: +140
It’s an unsettling feeling to tie cash to a charity occasion, particularly since The Match has been slightly unpredictable through the years. The underdog has gained thrice within the 5 prior playings, and primarily based on this historical past, the neatest choice is solely to take the plus-money facet. In keeping with their official handicaps, the duos are fairly even skill-wise, so the +140 price ticket on Allen and Mahomes makes for the proper play regardless of their lack of expertise on this format. Decide: Allen/Mahomes +140
