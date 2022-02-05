The melt is on: Say goodbye to the Dallas-Fort Worth ice and snow

With sunshine and temps warming well above freezing on Saturday, most ice and snow will soon melt away across DFW, leaving travel conditions greatly improved

DALLAS — As of 10 a.m. Saturday morning, temps in North Texas are right at or even above the freezing point.

Coupled with plenty of sunshine, temps will keep on warming and will reach the low 40s for afternoon highs in most places in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region.

This means most ice and snow will melt away across North Texas — especially in sunny areas. Very shady and sheltered spots will still hold on to some snow, though, so if you like that stuff, enjoy it while it lasts!

Travel in Texas

With the melting on Friday and today, most travel in Texas should be just fine.

The exceptions are areas west and north of Dallas-Fort Worth — Oklahoma City, Abilene and Wichita Falls, for example. Those places saw more in the way of ice and snow, so there could still be some icy or snowy spots on the roads here or there.

But even those areas should also see good melting today.