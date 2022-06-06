The Misinformation Election: Lies, Conspiracy Theories Prominent in Many GOP Races

PRYOR — Devon Garly spoke up about midway by means of Jackson Lahmeyer’s speech.
“What in regards to the election fraud?” the 69-year-old Pryor resident requested. “How do we all know you’d even be elected if we don’t know our votes are being counted?”
Lahmeyer, a 30-year-old Tulsa pastor attempting to unseat U.S. Sen. James Lanblackchronicled within the June 28 GOP major, paused for a second and smiled.
“Oh, you need to open up that may of worms,” he mentioned, incomes laughs from the 40 or so potential voters who got here to see him marketing campaign final month alongside former Oklahoma Republican Social gathering Chairman John Bennett in rural Mayes County.
Lahmeyer proceeded to go on a prolonged rant stuffed with debunked lies, half-truths and conspiracy theories relating to the 2020 election.
“The difficulty is the machines — they usually’re all made with the identical actual software program out of your favourite individual, Invoice Gates,” he mentioned repeating a lie that has been debunked many times over. “These machines don’t rely like 1, 2, 3, 4 — they rely utilizing an algorithm, they use projections, however who’s the scientist who decided that algorithm?”
Lahmeyer is among the many most vocal election deniers within the state. He’s not alone in echoing and amplifying lies which have been disproven repeatedly — together with in courtroom.
An Oklahoma Watch evaluation of statements, social media posts and marketing campaign literature from legislative and congressional revealed greater than a dozen candidates who’ve repeated lies that widespread voter fraud price Donald Trump the 2020 election.
The previous president and his allies’ refusal to just accept the result spurred a lethal rebel, a nonetheless brewing misinformation marketing campaign and division inside the GOP, the place more than half of all Republicans nonetheless don’t settle for Joe Biden because the reputable president.
As Oklahoma and the nation prepares for the primary main set of elections since 2020, consultants are warning that having these lies go unchallenged might additional undermine future election outcomes and People’ confidence in democracy.
And as many Republicans are latching on in hopes of profitable Trump’s endorsement — one thing that led to blended leads to early major states like Pennsylvania and Georgia — the approaching months might show to be a check of whether or not voters settle for or reject these pushing these lies.
“There are candidates actually campaigning on this difficulty,” mentioned Matthew Motta, an assistant professor who research misinformation and politics at Oklahoma State College. “That’s consequential as a result of it retains the massive lie within the information and on voters’ minds and it sort of reinforces the massive lie by being a metric by which they select their most well-liked candidate.”
Election Deniers Nicely Represented on the Poll
It doesn’t take lengthy to search out election-denying candidates. Many are already within the Legislature.
After the 2020 election, 37 Oklahoma lawmakers — almost 20% of the Legislature — signed letters asking Congress to overturn the election outcomes previous to the Jan. 6 electoral faculty certification vote.
Earlier this yr, Oklahoma Watch requested all 15 state senators and 23 Home members, all Republicans, who supported that transfer in the event that they nonetheless help their request and whether or not they are going to now say that Biden rightfully received the election.
Of those that responded, all repeated unfounded claims that widespread election fraud price Trump the election. Many are in search of increased workplace.
This consists of Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, who’s working for labor commissioner.
In 2021, Roberts sought a forensic and unbiased audit of 2020 normal election leads to three counties together with Oklahoma County, making unfounded claims that fraud occurred in different states. That request was denied.
He repeated these lies throughout a Home Election and Ethics Committee in March when he unsuccessfully tried to advance a invoice he authored that might have required all Oklahomans to re-register to vote in federal elections.
“I used to be very clear that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump,” Roberts mentioned in the course of the listening to.
His unfounded claims went unchallenged by fellow Republicans and Oklahoma’s election chief, who was within the room for the listening to. Gov. Kevin Stitt lately endorsed Roberts, calling him a “conservative chief who has fought to guard our freedoms and constitutional liberties.”
State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Damaged Arrow, who’s working for the open U.S. Senate seat, has claimed election fraud, even defending the Jan. 6 rebel that left not less than seven lifeless.
In a press release despatched by the taxpayer-funded Oklahoma State Senate Communication Division, Dahm wrote “Jan. 6 was not an rebel irrespective of how a lot the media mouthpieces attempt to gaslight us by saying it was.”
That assertion runs counter to hours of testimony, video and other evidence gathered by investigators within the wake of the rebel.
Former high-ranking GOP lawmakers are utilizing lies in regards to the election to make their case for returning to elected workplace. This consists of former Speaker of the Home T.W. Shannon, who can be working for the open U.S. Senate race.
Throughout final yr’s Conservative Political Motion Convention, held weeks after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Shannon seemingly defended the insurrectionists, saying individuals who stormed the Capitol “felt hopeless due to a rigged election.”
John Bennett, one other former state lawmaker who stepped down this yr because the Oklahoma Republican Social gathering chairman to run for the open Second Congressional District seat, has made the 2020 election a key a part of his stump speech.
Whereas campaigning with Lahmeyer in Pryor, Bennett known as for the discharge of these charged with crimes associated to the Jan. 6 rebel.
“For what, trespassing? That’s a misdemeanor,” he mentioned. “That is your authorities sending a message to every certainly one of you.”
Bennett mentioned those that have prosecuted the rebel ought to be put in “handcuffs.”
Political newcomers are also campaigning on prices that the election was rigged.
This consists of:
- Brian Jackson, working for Home District 13 (Muskogee), who compared the Jan. 6 insurrection to the the 1933 Reichstag fire in Nazi Germany. He posted on Facebook that, “the celebration that encourages the Abortion Holocaust can have no compunction about stealing an election.”
- Michael Huggans, working for Home District 42 (Pauls Valley), whose campaign website states, “Our votes have been made irrelevant by 6 counties all through America which high-jacked the poll field. Our elections can’t be decided by 6 counties riddled with fraud! The outcomes of this fraudulent election are actually destroying not solely these United States of America, but in addition Oklahoma.”
- Dave Spaulding, working for Home District 45 (Norman), who posted on Facebook the day of the Jan. 6 rebel: “I dont perceive my conservative Christian buddies who say violence is unacceptable. What the crap do you assume the American revolution was? A sport of friggin pattycake?”
- Clay Staires, working for Home District 66 (Skiatook), who posted on Facebook: “In the event that they settle for Biden within the midst of all of the proof of a hard and fast election, 72,000,000 individuals are going to really feel compelled to take motion.”
- Jarrin Jackson, working for Senate District 2 (Mayes, Rogers and Wagoner counties), who posted on Telegram on the Jan. 6 anniversary: “We’re now one yr after a authorities false flag occasion, a deceitfully licensed fraudulent election, & the explanation why 400+ residents are unjustly imprisoned.”
- Emily DeLozier, working for Senate District 10 (Sand Springs), who posted on Facebook in April: “We noticed for ourselves that (Black Lives Matter) and Antifa have been answerable for the disruption on January 6.”
- David Dambroso, working for Senate District 36 (Damaged Arrow), whose campaign website states, “Dambroso will guarantee radical voter integrity to forestall the widespread fraud of the 2020 elections from occurring once more.”
Nobody has introduce extra exterior voices spreading misinformation into this marketing campaign season than Lahmeyer.
The U.S. Senate hopeful has obtained endorsements and in-state visits from former or present Trump allies akin to conservative political operative Roger Stone, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former New York Metropolis Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Throughout a meandering, conspiracy-theory fueled speech Wednesday during a Lahmeyer campaign rally in Tulsa, Guilliani mentioned simply how shut Trump got here to holding energy regardless of dropping by thousands and thousands of votes.
“I do know it as his lawyer, we’d have success in overturning that election if we weren’t double crossed by RINO (Republican in Title Solely) Republicans,” he mentioned.
He went on to solid doubts on upcoming elections by pushing unfounded claims about drop bins, vote counting and different conspiracies.
“We acquired to be ready,” he mentioned whereas speaking in regards to the subsequent spherical of elections. “For instance, we have to be surveilling and ensuring they don’t get to do what they did. We’re going to make investments some huge cash in regulation enforcement and I believe they’ll be a bit of extra concern this time as effectively.”
Fostering Mistrust of Elections
In an interview with Oklahoma Watch earlier this yr, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax mentioned the extent of mistrust within the nation’s electoral course of is the shakiest since he took workplace in 2009.
“I actually concern that we’re headed down a path the place irrespective of which aspect wins, the dropping aspect goes to say both fraud or suppression primarily based on which candidate wins the election,” Ziriax mentioned.
Misinformation in regards to the 2020 election has unfold to Oklahoma’s presidential outcomes. Although Trump received a majority of votes in all 77 counties, some say they imagine vote manipulation occured right here.
Roberts and different lawmakers requested election audits. Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who was captured on digicam holding notes suggesting Trump declare martial regulation in 2021, has even raised unfounded considerations about Oklahoma’s outcomes.
Ziriax mentioned though the claims weren’t credible, he requested an unbiased investigation by the Workplace of Administration and Enterprise Providers’ Oklahoma Cyber Command. That evaluation discovered Lindell’s claims have been “totally with out benefit,” Ziriax wrote in a letter to Oklahoma lawmakers.
Motts, the OSU professor who research misinformation, mentioned he worries these claims will additional result in extra mistrust within the establishments on the coronary heart of democracy and gas future issues.
“What retains me up at night time is realizing that some people will solid their ballots on the premise of the massive lie,” he mentioned. “They may vote for candidates who help the massive lie. After which these individuals inherit the halls of the U.S. Senate or the Home.
“However what actually worries me is when these native candidates begin inhabiting secretary of state places of work, once they begin inhabiting state homes after which begin making strikes to make elections extra partisan. Almost certainly we’ll see these partisans rewarding themselves on the poll field, making legal guidelines and rules that allow their very own celebration to win extra regularly.”
Silence From Oklahoma’s Highest Profile Republicans
Lots of Oklahoma’s highest profile Republican leaders have gone on document, in come what may, affirming that Biden is the reputable president.
This consists of all 5 of the state’s U.S. Home lawmakers — Reps. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma Metropolis; Tom Cole, R-Moore; Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa; Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, and Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville — who voted in help of throwing out thousands and thousands of votes within the state-certified elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania, however haven’t publicly pushed claims that Trump is the rightful president within the months that adopted.
Not one of the 5 have, nonetheless, have acknowledged remorse for these votes. The group has largely been silent on the rebel that rocked the U.S. Capitol hours earlier than.
Stitt, shortly after the 2020 presidential election was known as in favor of Biden, was among the many early outstanding Republicans who publicly acknowledged President Trump’s election defeat. He has been largely silent on the problem since and has not criticized Oklahoma Republicans who proceed to push the election misinformation.
Stitt continues to hunt ties to Trump. His marketing campaign in April introduced the previous president will maintain a fundraiser for Stitt at Mar-a-Lago.
Trevor Brown covered politics, elections, well being insurance policies and authorities accountability points for Oklahoma Watch. Name or textual content him at (630) 301-0589. E mail him at [email protected] Observe him on Twitter at @tbrownokc