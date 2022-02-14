The movie trailers that aired during the Super Bowl

Celebrities didn’t just star in 2022 Super Bowl commercials. They were also featured in the epic movie trailers that also aired during commercial breaks of this year’s game. Here’s a rundown of the trailers you’ll want to watch again. “The Lost City”This film tells the story of a romance novelist who ends up on a book tour with her cover model, but gets entangled in a kidnapping attempt that leads to a jungle adventure.The cast includes Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.”The Lost City” comes to theaters March 25.Watch the trailer in the video player above. “Jurassic World Dominion”Cast members from the original “Jurassic Park” return for the latest installment in this fan-favorite, including Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm.Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard also return for the next chapter of dinosaur adventures, which hits theaters June 10.”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”Benedict Cumberbatch returns in the sequel to the 2016 Marvel film, along with a cast that includes Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams.The movie comes to theaters May 6.”Nope”Written and directed by Jordan Peele, “Nope” tells the tale of an eerie discovery made by the residents of a California town.”Nope,” starring Barbie Ferriera, Keke Palmer and Michael Wincott, comes to theaters July 22. “Ambulance”After a heist goes wrong, two robbers decide to steal an ambulance.Cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. This film comes to theaters Feb. 18.”Sonic the Hedgehog 2″The sequel to 2020’s live-action version of the video game character will hit theaters April 8 and features the voices of Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Shemar Moore and Colleen O’Shaughnessey.

