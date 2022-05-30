The National Museum of African American History and Culture Our American Story Honors General Colin Powell

The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) is proud to current the following web page from Our American Story, an internet collection for museum supporters. We provide these tales to honor and have fun the African American expertise, share an immensely wealthy historical past and tradition, and encourage and maintain our group as we transfer towards the long run collectively, in keeping with a press release.
Basic Colin Luther Powell, our nation’s first African American Secretary of State, was a revered navy hero, four-star common, adorned veteran and statesman. His accomplishments throughout his a long time of navy and civil service—together with being a recipient of the Soldier’s Medal, the Bronze Star, a Purple Coronary heart, the Congressional Gold Medal and two Presidential Medals of Freedom, amongst others—function a robust testomony and image of the achievement of the American promise.
His is the quintessential American story—one characterised by resilience, willpower and a deep love of nation. In forging his personal journey to success, Powell additionally shattered glass ceilings and paved the way in which for others in public service.
The son of Jamaican immigrants, Powell was born in Harlem, N.Y., in 1937 and raised to worth arduous work and willpower above all else. He grew up in New York Metropolis’s public college system and attended the Metropolis Faculty of New York, the place he majored in geology and explored the chances of a navy profession by becoming a member of the Military Reserve Officer Coaching Corps (ROTC).
“…I noticed these cadets in uniform, and I wasn’t doing effectively in civil engineering…I used to be interested in it. I favored the construction, I favored the self-discipline, I favored being with a gaggle of children that have been similar to me with that very same inclination towards navy exercise. And albeit, in Metropolis Faculty and ROTC, I discovered one other household. I used to be leaving household within the Bronx now again with a distinct sort of household, and I simply fell in love with it. I used to be a straight A scholar in ROTC.”
— Gen. Colin Powell
After graduating in 1958, Powell was commissioned as a second lieutenant within the U.S. Military. Over the following decade Powell accomplished Infantry Officer Fundamental, Ranger and Airborne colleges. He served as a platoon chief and commanded an organization of the fifth Infantry Division earlier than being promoted to captain in 1962. In December 1962, Powell was assigned to Vietnam as an advisor to a South Vietnamese Infantry battalion. There he was wounded and obtained a Purple Coronary heart.
Returning residence in November 1963, Powell accomplished the Infantry Officer Superior Course and was promoted to main in 1966. In 1968, Powell returned to Vietnam. He was adorned with the Soldier’s Medal for bravery after he survived a helicopter crash and, whereas injured, single-handedly rescued three others.
Following his navy service in Vietnam, Powell pursued a grasp’s in enterprise administration from the George Washington College in Washington, D.C. Throughout this time, he accepted his first of many political positions, serving as a White Home Fellow below President Nixon.
Powell served in each Republican and Democratic presidential administrations. He joined the Carter administration within the Workplace of the Secretary of Protection, finally serving as senior navy assistant to the deputy secretary all through the late 1970s. Throughout the Reagan administration, he served within the Pentagon as a senior navy assistant to then-Secretary of Protection Caspar Weinberger.
In 1986, Powell was appointed Deputy Nationwide Safety Advisor. Three years later, in 1989, he turned a four-star common and was appointed by President George H. W. Bush because the twelfth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Workers, the nation’s highest-ranking navy officer and principal navy advisor to the President. He was the primary African American chairman and the primary chairman who earned his fee by means of the ROTC. Powell remained on this place for the primary few months of the Clinton administration earlier than retiring from the Military in 1993.
He was appointed Secretary of State by President George W. Bush in 2001, turning into the primary African American to ever maintain the place. Powell’s time period in workplace was marked by the September 11 terrorist assaults and the beginning of the second Gulf Conflict. He remained politically lively after his retirement in 2005, notably endorsing Barack Obama for president in 2008.
The story of Colin Powell is marked by youthful initiative and excellent public service to the navy, the American individuals, and the nation at giant. He obtained bipartisan help all through his public profession, and embodied the willpower, patriotism and democratic values which are emblematic of our nation—and in doing so cemented his legacy as an American hero.
Powell, who joined the Museum’s advisory Council in 2010, additionally served as one of many Nationwide Museum of African American Historical past and Tradition’s staunchest supporters. Each he and his spouse, Alma Powell, are Founding Donors who offered beneficiant private help to each the Museum’s capital marketing campaign and in the present day’s Residing Historical past marketing campaign to safe the Museum’s future. Powell additionally agreed to function one of many honorary chairs of the Residing Historical past marketing campaign.
“[The National Museum of African American History and Culture] is filling a niche that’s existed in American historical past for therefore a few years…and now it’s right here and it’s lovely, it’s magnificent, and it’s totally different than some other factor on the Mall…and I believe the American individuals are going to like coming to this place and finishing this a part of our fantastic historical past of this nice nation.”
— Gen. Colin Powell
Powell was a useful member of our group. His willpower, patriotism, and character impressed many—from these he led within the navy to these he served in authorities. Powell created his legacy by “being profitable day by day” and, in doing so, left an immense impression on our nation’s historical past that can dwell on for generations to return.