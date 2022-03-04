The NFL Becomes First Major Sports League to Suspend COVID-19 Protocols

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic appeared over two years ago, there will be no rules or protocols for a major sports league.
The NFL will be the first major sports league to do away with COVID-19 protocols as CDC recommendations have changed and cases of the coronavirus have fallen to lower levels.
In a joint announcement, the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association have agreed to cease all aspects of previous COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately. The league will return to pre-COVID-19 operations after almost two years of restrictions.
The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources.
After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally.
“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols,” stated a league memo sent out to the teams. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic.”
According to the memo, NFL teams will still have to be “in compliance with state and local law and are free to continue reasonable measures to protect their staff and players.”
Here's the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law.
Although the country was gripped by the restrictions and effects of the pandemic over the last two seasons, all 554 games that were scheduled, were played as well as both Super Bowls being played on schedule.