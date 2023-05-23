The Nuggets have swept LeBron and the Lakers to reach their first NBA Finals in franchise history.

The Denver Nuggets made history by advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, sweeping the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic was the star of the game, clinching his eighth triple-double of the playoffs by the third quarter, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967 NBA record for triple-doubles in a single postseason. Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the top-seeded Nuggets who displayed deep and dynamic play. LeBron James ended the game with 40 points, but the Lakers couldn’t keep up with the Nuggets’ tenacious finish. The Nuggets will now play for their first NBA championship in what has been their best season so far under coach Michael Malone. They eliminated the Lakers for the first time in eight playoff meetings and swept a playoff series for the first time. They will now face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals starting on June 1, unless the Boston Celtics make basketball history by rallying from their 3-0 deficit in the East finals.