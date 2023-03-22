The Number of People Killed by Police Officers in Georgia in the Last 10 Years | Georgia

Georgia

Since the homicide of George Floyd at the arms of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, police departments throughout the nation have come beneath intense scrutiny for over the top use of drive, specifically for incidents involving Black suspects. George Floyd’s homicide is one of many in fresh years that spotlight the abuses of energy which were provide in American legislation enforcement for hundreds of years.

Police officials are ceaselessly referred to as to answer bad and violent eventualities, and are issued provider guns to shield themselves and the public. More than 1,000 suspects are killed by legislation enforcement in the U.S. each and every 12 months, and the majority of the ones killings are deemed to be justified by oversight officers.

Over the 10 years from 2013 to 2022, a reported 11,160 other folks had been killed by cops in the United States, consistent with Mapping Police Violence, a analysis collaborative that collects knowledge on police killings throughout the country. Adjusting for inhabitants, this comes out to round 3.4 police killings for each and every 100,000 other folks. However, the quantity of police killings in the final 10 years varies significantly from state to state.

In Georgia, 430 police killings had been reported from 2013 to 2022, or about 4.0 for each and every 100,000 citizens, the twenty first maximum amongst states. While there are a large number of related components to believe when fatal drive is used, 47% of the ones killed by police (with to be had knowledge) didn’t have a gun, and 35% had been fleeing.

Among circumstances involving fatal use of drive which can be now not pending additional evaluate, 95% of officials concerned weren’t disciplined or charged with a criminal offense.

All knowledge associated with police killings is from Mapping Police Violence, a analysis collaborative that collects knowledge on police killings throughout the country from the nation’s 3 greatest complete and independent crowdsourced databases. Population- adjusted figures had been calculated the usage of five-year 2021 inhabitants estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

 

(*10*)State

(*10*)Police killings in line with 100,000 citizens, 2013-2022

(*10*)Total police killings, 2013-2022

(*10*)Officers concerned with a killing, no longer disciplined or charged with a criminal offense (%)

(*10*)Suspects killed who didn’t have a gun (%)

(*10*)Suspects killed who had been fleeing (%)

New Mexico10.6223983840
Alaska8.8651004437
Oklahoma7.5296965035
Arizona6.9492994730
Wyoming6.2361004935
Colorado6.2352983942
Montana6.0651003841
Nevada5.9179984335
West Virginia5.4981004138
Mississippi5.3158934542
Arkansas4.9147984527
Missouri4.8295973738
Louisiana4.7219934431
Idaho4.479983332
South Dakota4.3381004624
Alabama4.2211954434
California4.21,656986032
Kentucky4.1183974033
Washington4.1310995334
Tennessee4.1279974834
Georgia4.0430954735
Oregon4.01681004431
Utah3.9126994936
Kansas3.6107994138
Florida3.6769984828
Texas3.61,038944533
South Carolina3.6181904233
Maine3.5471004321
Hawaii3.348976925
North Carolina3.0312964126
Maryland2.9178945625
Nebraska2.956974718
Indiana2.8190983730
North Dakota2.7211004736
Wisconsin2.7156985029
Vermont2.6171007138
Delaware2.6261004238
Ohio2.6310954928
Virginia2.2191895026
Iowa2.1661004540
Minnesota2.1117924727
Illinois2.0257944344
New Hampshire2.0271004612
Pennsylvania1.9245944826
Michigan1.9189974222
New Jersey1.5139916423
Connecticut1.346976133
New York1.2235955929
Massachusetts1.178965731
Rhode Island0.891004467

 

This article First seemed in the center square

