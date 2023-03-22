The Number of People Killed by Police Officers in Georgia in the Last 10 Years | Georgia

Since the homicide of George Floyd at the arms of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, police departments throughout the nation have come beneath intense scrutiny for over the top use of drive, specifically for incidents involving Black suspects. George Floyd’s homicide is one of many in fresh years that spotlight the abuses of energy which were provide in American legislation enforcement for hundreds of years.

Police officials are ceaselessly referred to as to answer bad and violent eventualities, and are issued provider guns to shield themselves and the public. More than 1,000 suspects are killed by legislation enforcement in the U.S. each and every 12 months, and the majority of the ones killings are deemed to be justified by oversight officers.

Over the 10 years from 2013 to 2022, a reported 11,160 other folks had been killed by cops in the United States, consistent with Mapping Police Violence, a analysis collaborative that collects knowledge on police killings throughout the country. Adjusting for inhabitants, this comes out to round 3.4 police killings for each and every 100,000 other folks. However, the quantity of police killings in the final 10 years varies significantly from state to state.

In Georgia, 430 police killings had been reported from 2013 to 2022, or about 4.0 for each and every 100,000 citizens, the twenty first maximum amongst states. While there are a large number of related components to believe when fatal drive is used, 47% of the ones killed by police (with to be had knowledge) didn’t have a gun, and 35% had been fleeing.

Among circumstances involving fatal use of drive which can be now not pending additional evaluate, 95% of officials concerned weren’t disciplined or charged with a criminal offense.

All knowledge associated with police killings is from Mapping Police Violence, a analysis collaborative that collects knowledge on police killings throughout the country from the nation’s 3 greatest complete and independent crowdsourced databases. Population- adjusted figures had been calculated the usage of five-year 2021 inhabitants estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.