Oklahoma-news

The Number of People Killed by Police Officers in Oklahoma in the Last 10 Years | Oklahoma

March 22, 2023
posting


Since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, police departments across the country have come under intense scrutiny for excessive use of force, particularly for incidents involving Black suspects. George Floyd’s murder is one of many in recent years that highlight the abuses of power that have been present in American law enforcement for centuries.

Police officers are often called to respond to dangerous and violent situations, and are issued service weapons to defend themselves and the public. More than 1,000 suspects are killed by law enforcement in the U.S. each year, and the majority of those killings are deemed to be justified by oversight officials.

Over the 10 years from 2013 to 2022, a reported 11,160 people were killed by police officers in the United States, according to Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings across the nation. Adjusting for population, this comes out to around 3.4 police killings for every 100,000 people. However, the number of police killings in the last 10 years varies considerably from state to state.

In Oklahoma, 296 police killings were reported from 2013 to 2022, or about 7.5 for every 100,000 residents, the third most among states. While there are a multitude of relevant factors to consider when deadly force is used, 50% of those killed by police (with available data) did not have a gun, and 35% were fleeing.

Among cases involving deadly use of force that are no longer pending further review, 96% of officers involved were not disciplined or charged with a crime.

All data related to police killings is from Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings across the nation from the country’s three largest comprehensive and impartial crowdsourced databases. Population- adjusted figures were calculated using five-year 2021 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

 

StatePolice killings per 100,000 residents, 2013-2022Total police killings, 2013-2022Officers involved with a killing, not disciplined or charged with a crime (%)Suspects killed who did not have a gun (%)Suspects killed who were fleeing (%)
New Mexico10.6223983840
Alaska8.8651004437
Oklahoma7.5296965035
Arizona6.9492994730
Wyoming6.2361004935
Colorado6.2352983942
Montana6.0651003841
Nevada5.9179984335
West Virginia5.4981004138
Mississippi5.3158934542
Arkansas4.9147984527
Missouri4.8295973738
Louisiana4.7219934431
Idaho4.479983332
South Dakota4.3381004624
Alabama4.2211954434
California4.21,656986032
Kentucky4.1183974033
Washington4.1310995334
Tennessee4.1279974834
Georgia4.0430954735
Oregon4.01681004431
Utah3.9126994936
Kansas3.6107994138
Florida3.6769984828
Texas3.61,038944533
South Carolina3.6181904233
Maine3.5471004321
Hawaii3.348976925
North Carolina3.0312964126
Maryland2.9178945625
Nebraska2.956974718
Indiana2.8190983730
North Dakota2.7211004736
Wisconsin2.7156985029
Vermont2.6171007138
Delaware2.6261004238
Ohio2.6310954928
Virginia2.2191895026
Iowa2.1661004540
Minnesota2.1117924727
Illinois2.0257944344
New Hampshire2.0271004612
Pennsylvania1.9245944826
Michigan1.9189974222
New Jersey1.5139916423
Connecticut1.346976133
New York1.2235955929
Massachusetts1.178965731
Rhode Island0.891004467

 

This article First appeared in the center square

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram