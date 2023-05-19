florida-news

The Number of Weather Disasters that Hit Florida in the Last Decade | Florida

May 19, 2023
posting


Nine out of 10 U.S. counties suffered a federally-declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a recent report. Disasters such as flooding, wildfires, hurricanes, winter storms, or other extreme weather events affected nearly every part of the country.

This means most U.S. residents are potentially in the path of natural disasters, which are increasing in both frequency and severity.

According to data compiled in the Atlas of Disaster report published by Rebuild by Design, there were 11 climate disaster declarations in Florida from 2011 to 2021.

Over that period, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development spent a reported $08 billion in post-disaster relief, the third highest amount of all 50 states. Adjusting for population, FEMA and HUD spending in the state totaled about $390 per resident.

All data in this story is from the Atlas of Disaster report published by Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit that helps communities struck by natural disasters.

 

StateClimate disaster declarations, 2011-2021FEMA and HUD total cost ($)Cost per capita, 2011-2021 ($)
Alabama171.3 billion275
Alaska15294 million401
Arizona512.6 million2
Arkansas16244 million81
California256.2 billion157
Colorado7799 million141
Connecticut10532 million149
Delaware513.6 million14
Florida118.3 billion390
Georgia11675 million64
Hawaii10325 million229
Idaho956.5 million32
Illinois5311 million24
Indiana446.5 million57
Iowa21717 million228
Kansas13175 million60
Kentucky16470 million105
Louisiana188.1 billion1,736
Maine624 million18
Maryland10237 million39
Massachusetts9501 million73
Michigan6235 million23
Minnesota11276 million49
Mississippi22476 million159
Missouri14992 million162
Montana1267 million63
Nebraska14749 million390
Nevada334 million11
New Hampshire1674 million55
New Jersey137.2 billion815
New Mexico10203 million97
New York1626.3 billion1,348
North Carolina152.5 billion243
North Dakota13561 million738
Ohio6225 million19
Oklahoma22849 million215
Oregon12879 million210
Pennsylvania9630 million49
Rhode Island456.3 million53
South Carolina81.5 billion289
South Dakota13237 million269
Tennessee20657 million97
Texas1714.8 billion518
Utah736.1 million11
Vermont17370 million593
Virginia11417 million49
Washington16267 million36
West Virginia17870 million481
Wisconsin10154 million27
Wyoming418.4 million32

 

This article First appeared in the center square

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram