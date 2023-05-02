The Omni PGA Frisco Resort Is Now Open

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Governor Greg Abbott opened the Omni Hotel & Resorts’ new PGA Frisco Resort. He also issued an official proclamation to commemorate the event.

“Texas is already a prime destination for tourists and golfers, but with more than two dozen tournaments already scheduled for this amazing resort, it will encourage even more growth and investment in the Frisco area,” said Governor Abbott.

“Omni is a big part of the Texas economic juggernaut, and we are honored to have you here,” the governor continued. “Thank you to the Frisco City Council and community leaders, including Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, for all your hard work bringing such a great company to this wonderful city.”

Joining the governor was Frisco Mayor Cheney, Omni Hotels & Resorts President Kurt Alexander, Omni PGA Frisco Resort Vice President and Managing Director Jeff Smith, TRT Holdings Owner Bob Rowling and TRT Holdings President Blake Rowling.

“I do a lot of these events,” said Governor Abbott. “But it seems, as the mayor knows, I may be doing more of these in Frisco than any other place in the state of Texas because you have such great leadership here.”

The new resort will create one thousand new jobs and overlooks the new home of the PGA of America.

“Even before this facility opened today,” the governor continued, “Texas was already one of the prime destinations in America, if not the world, for things like tourists and golf. But now, with this facility, we are already having dozens of tournaments lined up.”

Later this month, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship gets underway at PGA Frisco.

For more, check out Local Profile’s story of how a local dad convinced the PGA to move its home to North Texas. You can take a look at the PGA’s new home right here.

