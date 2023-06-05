The Origin Story of Legacy Man, a True Houston Character









How does a University of Texas–skilled engineer who competes in Ironman races change into the neon-clad, Rollerblade-wearing, mullet-sporting performer referred to as Legacy Man? It all started with a philosophical second in Hawaii for Derek Cooper. As he used to be biking, he felt a faucet on his shoulder, and when he grew to become round, he discovered himself amidst mountains and the sea on both sides. Surrendering to the instant, he found out himself stuffed with euphoria. This second used to be the catalyst for Legacy Man, which was a manner for him to unfold pleasure in his neighborhood, specifically throughout the early months of COVID in 2020.

Legacy Man represents the newest addition to a lengthy line of Houston’s quirky personalities, together with Juan Carlos, who made headlines along with his rollerblade dancing on “America’s Got Talent,” and Merlyn, Houston’s cherished wizard. Following of their footsteps, Cooper has received a cult following thru his performances, throughout which he sings Japanese-inspired synthwave tunes whilst dancing in neon garments on Rollerblades.

Last 12 months, Legacy Man carried out on the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade and continues to place on displays at M-Okay-T Sunset Market, Wakefield Crowbar, and Megaton Brewery. Cooper particularly loves functioning at Megaton Brewery, the place he feels the Mortal Kombat arcade cupboard and cyberpunk aesthetics completely supplement his distinctive efficiency taste.

Inspired by way of a mix of eclectic tune influences that come with X Japan and pop-punk, Legacy Man isn’t just an workout in ingenious expression for Cooper however a manner to unfold pleasure amongst his circle of relatives and his wider neighborhood. “Things just started unfolding, and I found that what I was doing was helping people. This can’t be about me,” Cooper says.