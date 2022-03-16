‘The Pentaverate’: See Mike Myers, Ken Jeong, and Keegan-Michael Key star in the teaser for the Netflix series

Netflix

Mike Myers is again — and as soon as once more in prosthetic make-up — in the teaser to his new comedy journey sequence The Pentaverate [pen-TAH-ver-uht].

Within the sequence, the Austin Powers star Myers performs Ken Scarborough, a washed-up Canadian TV anchor who stumbles upon the existence of the titular secret society that has quietly steered world occasions for hundreds of years, a la The King’s Man.

The zany teaser additionally showcases The Hangover sequence star Ken Jeong as a Las Vegas on line casino mogul, Keegan-Michael Key as a nuclear physicist tapped by the key group, and Debi Mazar, who acts because the Pentaverate’s secretary and “some would say the brains of the entire operation,” Netflix teases.

The sequence additionally stars Completely Fabulous‘ Jennifer Saunders, whereas Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, who narrates the teaser, serves because the present’s narrator.

The Pentaverate premieres Could 5 on Netflix.

(Video comprises uncensored profanity.)

