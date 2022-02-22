The Perfect Fit – University of Oklahoma

When watching the Corley sisters compete, it’s hard to miss their undeniable connection. There is a special electricity in the air when they step on the tennis court together and play.
Growing up in Albuquerque, N.M., Carmen and Ivana Corley practiced side by side for years but rarely had the chance to play together because of their two-year age difference. However, once Carmen joined her big sister at OU in January of 2020, everything fell into place.
“We like to think that we are like yin and yang,” said Ivana. “Two pieces that are the perfect fit for each other but are different in our own ways.”
The two are indeed the perfect fit. After finishing the 2020-21 season with a 27-3 doubles record, the Corley sisters earned the No. 1 doubles preseason ranking this past September by the International Tennis Association.
“Something that motivates me to have success and work hard on the tennis court is the hope that I can motivate young Black girls and to give them the confidence that they can do anything they put their minds to and show them that race does not have to be a barrier in the sport of tennis.”
Ivana Corley
This spring, the Corley sisters have garnered a 11-1 indoors doubles record with five of those wins against ranked opponents. Furthermore, Carmen was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 25 after her stellar weekend against Tarleton State and South Carolina.
In a historic 2021-22 season so far for the women’s tennis program, the pair aided OU in securing a No. 8 ITA team ranking, as well as a No. 9 UTSA National team ranking this spring, marking the first time in program history that OU was ranked in the top 10.
The Sooners upset No. 6 Duke on the road to advance to the ITA National Indoors for the first time ever. OU defeated host school Wisconsin to advance to the quarterfinals where it upset No.-1 ranked Texas to advance to the semifinals. There, the Sooners took down No. 5 Pepperdine to move on to the championship where they finished as the runner-up to No. 2 North Carolina after a hard-fought match.
Following OU’s run to the title match, Ivana was named the 2022 Division I Women’s National Team Indoor Championship Most Outstanding Player, as well as the Big 12 Player of the Week. She was 8-0 at the tournament, taking down the No. 7 and No. 34-ranked players in singles and the No. 1 and No. 15-ranked pairs in doubles, alongside Carmen. And the Corley sisters’ dominating performance earned them a spot on the ITA All-Tournament team as the No. 1 doubles pair.
Additionally, the Sooners vaulted to No. 2 in the ITA and UTSA national rankings, the highest position in program history.
With growing success and an elevated platform, Ivana and Carmen recognize the opportunity they have in front of them when it comes to helping diversify women’s tennis.
“I think there is still a lot of room for growth as far as representation in women’s tennis goes,” Ivana said. “I think thanks to people like the Williams sisters (Venus and Serena), the overall representation in tennis has grown a lot, but I believe there is still a lot of room to grow. Something that motivates me to have success and work hard on the tennis court is the hope that I can motivate young Black girls and to give them the confidence that they can do anything they put their minds to and show them that race does not have to be a barrier in the sport of tennis.”
It is not a far-fetched idea that one day the Corley sisters could be household names and inspire the next generation of women’s tennis players. The famous athletes and historical figures the Corley sisters identify as role models laid the foundation for many young trailblazers to build upon.
“Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant are role models of mine because they are not only some of the greatest athletes of all-time, but they are African American athletes who have paved the way and opened the door for so many people,” said Carmen.
“As I get older and mature in my life, I realize that I look up to different leaders throughout history and sports,” said Ivana. “I look up to leaders who can accomplish something special or those who have a vision they make come to life. People like Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama and Rosa Parks.”
“There are not a lot of stories out there of people who have had the experience we are getting to have. So, I think it is quite unique, which results in us being able to have the opportunity to create so much history together.”
Carmen Corley
In possibly their final season playing together at Oklahoma, their legacy as individuals and as a pair is constantly in the back of their minds. Especially for Ivana during her senior year.
“I came to OU because I wanted to be a part of creating something special,” said Ivana. “I knew the OU women’s tennis program didn’t have a huge list of history or accolades, but I was motivated and intrigued by the idea of being a part of the start of something. I want my time here at OU to be meaningful, I want those who come after me to be able to pick up where I left off, so we can put OU on the map as a huge tennis school for years to come.”
For the Corley sisters, tennis won’t stop after their collegiate career is over. The two are looking forward to competing professionally together.
“After college I would like to play on the pro tour with Ivana,” explained Carmen. “I believe we both can be successful at the pro level in both singles and doubles play. I especially believe we can make a true career out of doubles together.”
“Hopefully we can go on to be the best in the world in doubles and be like the next Williams sisters or Bryan brothers (Bob and Mike),” said Ivana.
With big aspirations for the future and an historic season already taking shape for the OU women’s tennis program, Carmen and Ivana continue to build a stronger bond as teammates and sisters. If you were to ask them to describe their relationship, they would only need one word: special.
“There are only so many people that get to go to college with their sibling, let alone play on the same team, same court, and accomplish things together,” said Carmen. “I think it is special because there are not a lot of stories out there of people who have had the experience we are getting to have. So, I think it is quite unique, which results in us being able to have the opportunity to create so much history together.”
In their own right, the Corley sisters are trailblazers and have played an integral part in redefining and setting the standard for the OU women’s tennis program for years to come.