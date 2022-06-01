The Perfect Trade Target for Every MLB Contender | Bleacher Report

zero of 6
It is solely been a few weeks because the lockout, but it already seems like without end in the past that Main League Baseball’s free-agent market was roaring with signing after signing.
The commerce market, however, was comparatively inactive. So if there’s something to stay up for on the opposite aspect of the lockout, it is that a part of the hot-stove market getting its personal probability to warmth up.
As for which trades might go down, we have highlighted particular commerce chips that the league’s contenders might probably go after. This concerned weighing their wants and out there assets and making an attempt to match them to hypothetically out there gamers.
We’ll go division by division, beginning within the American League East and ending within the Nationwide League West.
Tampa Bay Rays: OF Aristides Aquino (Cincinnati Reds)
The Rays might use a right-handed slugger to fill the void left by the as-yet-unsigned Nelson Cruz, nevertheless it’s unrealistic to anticipate them to interrupt their prospect financial institution for a star. It could be extra like them to make an upside play on a man like Aquino. It was solely two years in the past that he slugged his means into the history books, however he is now out of choices and likewise has no clear position on a Reds group that seems open for enterprise.
New York Yankees: RHP Luis Castillo (Reds)
This is not precisely an authentic suggestion, as Castillo was linked to the Yankees final winter and customarily tends to get tied to them each time his title seems on the rumor mill. However that is as a result of the match is clearly an excellent one, and he is nonetheless wanted within the Bronx as a co-ace for Gerrit Cole. Castillo had a 2.73 ERA after Could, so do not be fooled by the 16 losses he sustained this season.
Boston Pink Sox: LHP Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers)
Chaim Bloom, Boston’s chief baseball officer, is open about wanting so as to add a right-handed hitter and bullpen assist after the lockout. The free-agent market has choices for each, however the commerce market has the absolute best choice for the latter in Hader. As for why Milwaukee would commerce arguably baseball’s finest nearer, he is projected to make $10 million in 2022, with one other increase due in 2023.
Toronto Blue Jays: 2B/CF Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)
The Blue Jays may be within the hunt for Hader, or they might goal a hitter who might exchange Marcus Semien and stability a lineup that leans to the correct. Such issues make them an excellent candidate to push for Marte, a switch-hitter who might take over at second base whereas sharing time with George Springer in middle subject.
Chicago White Sox: RHP Sonny Grey (Reds)
You may have a look at the White Sox roster and see it as principally set, however there was that one report that the group desires a “front-line starter.” That makes them a match for Castillo in concept, however he’ll have an enormous price ticket that does not align with Chicago’s barren farm system. Grey is extra attainable. He is extra of a buy-low man after his pedestrian 2021 marketing campaign, with a contract the Reds would most likely like to maneuver.
Cleveland Guardians: SS Paul DeJong (St. Louis Cardinals)
That is, in fact, assuming that the Guardians are literally fascinated by including expertise and never merely holding their payroll on the very bottom of MLB. But when they do make a play on the commerce market, it must be for DeJong. He is an excellent buy-low man with a club-friendly deal who would have a significantly better shot at enjoying time in Cleveland than he does in St. Louis.
Detroit Tigers: RHP Sonny Grey (Reds)
Even after inking Eduardo Rodriguez, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Tigers had been in on Kevin Gausman previous to his cope with Toronto. In the event that they nonetheless need one other top-of-the-rotation starter, they’re yet one more group that might push for Grey. No less than in comparison with Castillo, he’d price much less from a farm system that the Tigers should not need to empty simply but.
Minnesota Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi (Houston Astros)
The Twins are one other AL Central group that wants beginning pitching, however their iffy rivalry timeline and middling farm system doubtless preclude them from making massive splashes on the commerce market. It could make extra sense for them to tackle a short-term reclamation undertaking. A reunion with Odorizzi, who does not have a rotation job in Houston, must be doable.
Houston Astros: SS Nick Ahmed (Diamondbacks)
Whether or not it is by changing him with Trevor Story or just re-signing Carlos Correa himself, the free-agent market presents the perfect options for Houston’s downside at shortstop. But when the membership does flip to the commerce market, it may possibly at the very least account for Correa’s excellent protection by dealing for Ahmed. He is one in every of only a few shortstops in MLB who’s on the identical tier as Correa with the glove.
Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (Reds)
In keeping with Corey Brock of The Athletic, the Mariners must be anticipated to pursue extra beginning rotation depth after the lockout. They might use a correct co-ace for newcomer Cy Younger Award winner Robbie Ray, and no one suits the invoice higher than Castillo. As a result of they’ve arguably baseball’s best farm system, the Mariners would simply should be prepared to subtract from their prospect depth.
Oakland Athletics
We’re leaving this one clean as a result of whereas it would not be proper to disregard the A’s altogether, it is also arduous to view them as a purchaser on the commerce market. As famous by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and others, the group’s short-term objectives extra so revolve round chopping payroll, regardless of who they should commerce.
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Chris Bassitt (Athletics)
Talking of A’s commerce chips, in Bassitt, they’ve a man with a 2.90 ERA because the begin of 2020 who’s additionally headed for his final season underneath group management. He is an excellent match for a group that wants a rotation stabilizer but in addition cannot afford Castillo’s acquisition price. That is principally the Angels, although the apparent catch is that they could should pay a premium to pluck Bassitt from a division rival.
Texas Rangers: OF Wil Myers (San Diego Padres)
The Rangers have already made an enormous splash in free company, but Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning Information has additionally linked them to Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki. If it is right-handed energy they need, they might probably pivot to Myers. Getting him from the Padres may be so simple as taking over his remaining contract, although the commerce would doubtless have to incorporate a deal-sweetening prospect for Texas.
Atlanta: 1B Matt Olson (Athletics)
Atlanta’s No. 1 post-lockout precedence will nonetheless be re-signing Freddie Freeman, nevertheless it not looks like an impossibility that the 2020 NL MVP would really go away for an additional group. So, Atlanta had higher have the A’s on velocity dial in case they should make a deal for Olson. As a left-handed energy hitter and Gold Glove-winning first baseman, he is the perfect facsimile for Freeman that MLB has to supply.
New York Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt (Athletics)
If Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker keep wholesome and productive, beginning pitching will not be an issue for the Mets going ahead. However all 4 have query marks, so the Mets would do effectively so as to add a sturdier starter to the combination. Bassitt is extra of their value vary than Castillo and extra dependable than the backward-trending Grey.
Philadelphia Phillies: 2B/CF Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)
The Phillies might stand to improve a number of positions on the sphere, however none extra so than a middle subject spot that does not have a transparent common going into 2022. Now that Byron Buxton is off the market, Marte is the perfect the Phillies can do there. His capacity to play second base would additionally swimsuit them effectively, as he might moonlight there if Jean Segura is required at third base.
Milwaukee Brewers: 1B Luke Voit (New York Yankees)
Even after including Hunter Renfroe, it nonetheless feels just like the Brewers want one other right-handed hitter. And the extra energy mentioned hitter has, the higher. That is their excuse to achieve out to the Yankees about Voit. Although it was simply in 2020 that he led the majors in dwelling runs, he seems to be expendable now, particularly if the Yankees push DJ LeMahieu to first base by including a shortstop.
St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Lou Trivino (Athletics)
The Cardinals roster really seems to be principally set, however Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the membership will goal aid assist after the lockout. Free company may have loads of choices, but Trivino is one commerce candidate who would swimsuit them. He is yet one more participant the A’s could possibly be prepared to unload, and his typical pitch-to-contact fashion can be well-suited for St. Louis’ excellent defense.
Chicago Cubs: SS/3B Adalberto Mondesi (Kansas Metropolis Royals)
The Cubs have had an excellent offseason up to now, however they nonetheless want impression gamers. Hassle is, their timeline is so unsure that any trades they make virtually actually would not contain prospects going out the door for a longtime star. That is why we like the concept of them going for Mondesi. Although his inventory has plummeted lately, he is proven energy and velocity previously, and he is nonetheless solely 26.
San Francisco Giants: 3B Matt Chapman (Athletics)
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has heard that the Giants do not need to go over $100 million to signal any free brokers, which nixes Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos and others. In the event that they’re extra prepared to make a giant splash on the commerce market, simply the most important they will make is a deal for Chapman. He is an electrifying defender whose offense ought to rise again out of mediocrity as he will get additional faraway from the hip surgery he had in 2020.
Los Angeles Dodgers: 1B Matt Olson (Athletics)
Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported that the Dodgers have their eyes on Freeman, a Southern California native who’d account for the lack of Corey Seager’s left-handed energy. But when they cannot get him, they might simply as simply pivot to Olson. Much more so than Atlanta, in addition they have the prospect capital to fulfill no matter large calls for Oakland has for him.
San Diego Padres: 1B/RF Garrett Cooper (Miami Marlins)
The Padres are fascinated by Castellanos, in line with Bob Nightengale of USA Immediately, however their payroll situation is such that they may not be capable to signal him until they minimize Myers or Eric Hosmer free first. If they cannot try this, they might purpose for a low-risk, high-reward righty slugger by taking Cooper off the Marlins' palms. When he is been wholesome, he is hit a we
