The Perfect Trade Target for Every MLB Contender | Bleacher Report

Houston Astros: SS Nick Ahmed (Diamondbacks)

Whether or not it is by changing him with Trevor Story or just re-signing Carlos Correa himself, the free-agent market presents the perfect options for Houston’s downside at shortstop. But when the membership does flip to the commerce market, it may possibly at the very least account for Correa’s excellent protection by dealing for Ahmed. He is one in every of only a few shortstops in MLB who’s on the identical tier as Correa with the glove.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (Reds)

In keeping with Corey Brock of The Athletic, the Mariners must be anticipated to pursue extra beginning rotation depth after the lockout. They might use a correct co-ace for newcomer Cy Younger Award winner Robbie Ray, and no one suits the invoice higher than Castillo. As a result of they’ve arguably baseball’s best farm system, the Mariners would simply should be prepared to subtract from their prospect depth.

Oakland Athletics

We’re leaving this one clean as a result of whereas it would not be proper to disregard the A’s altogether, it is also arduous to view them as a purchaser on the commerce market. As famous by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and others, the group’s short-term objectives extra so revolve round chopping payroll, regardless of who they should commerce.

Los Angeles Angels: RHP Chris Bassitt (Athletics)

Talking of A’s commerce chips, in Bassitt, they’ve a man with a 2.90 ERA because the begin of 2020 who’s additionally headed for his final season underneath group management. He is an excellent match for a group that wants a rotation stabilizer but in addition cannot afford Castillo’s acquisition price. That is principally the Angels, although the apparent catch is that they could should pay a premium to pluck Bassitt from a division rival.

Texas Rangers: OF Wil Myers (San Diego Padres)

The Rangers have already made an enormous splash in free company, but Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning Information has additionally linked them to Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki. If it is right-handed energy they need, they might probably pivot to Myers. Getting him from the Padres may be so simple as taking over his remaining contract, although the commerce would doubtless have to incorporate a deal-sweetening prospect for Texas.