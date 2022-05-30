The Post News Group Endorses:

Oklahoma

May 30, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
GovernorGavin Newsom
Secretary of StateDr. Shirley Weber
ControllerMalia Cohen
TreasurerFiona Ma
Legal professional CommonRob Bonta
Supt. Public InstructionTony Thurmond
U.S. SenatorAlex Padilla
U.S. Consultant (10th CD)Mark DeSaulnier
U.S. Consultant (12th CD)Barbara Lee
U.S. Consultant (!4th CD)Eric Swalwell
State Meeting Member (14th A.D.)Buffy Wicks
State Meeting Member (18th A.D.)Mia Bonta
County Supervisor (District 3)Rebecca Kaplan
County Superintendent of FacultiesL.Okay. Monroe
District Legal professional /Alameda CountyPamela Worth
Sheriff/Alameda CountyYesenia Sanchez
Measure C (Oakland Library Help)Sure

