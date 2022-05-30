The Post News Group Endorses:

|Governor
|Gavin Newsom
|Secretary of State
|Dr. Shirley Weber
|Controller
|Malia Cohen
|Treasurer
|Fiona Ma
|Legal professional Common
|Rob Bonta
|Supt. Public Instruction
|Tony Thurmond
|U.S. Senator
|Alex Padilla
|U.S. Consultant (10th CD)
|Mark DeSaulnier
|U.S. Consultant (12th CD)
|Barbara Lee
|U.S. Consultant (!4th CD)
|Eric Swalwell
|State Meeting Member (14th A.D.)
|Buffy Wicks
|State Meeting Member (18th A.D.)
|Mia Bonta
|County Supervisor (District 3)
|Rebecca Kaplan
|County Superintendent of Faculties
|L.Okay. Monroe
|District Legal professional /Alameda County
|Pamela Worth
|Sheriff/Alameda County
|Yesenia Sanchez
|Measure C (Oakland Library Help)
|Sure
