“The Professor” explains why he never got to play in the NBA – Basketball Network

The Professor Salem Statesman-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

In case you are born within the 90s and are fascinated by disrespectful crossover strikes and sick passes, you could have absolutely watched a ton of AND1 streetball mixtapes. And extra probably, you’re additionally very accustomed to the identify “The Professor.”

Born Grayson Boucher, “The Professor” established himself as among the finest streetballers in historical past by being a notable member of the famed AND1 streetball roster. Whereas road basketball is in some ways completely different from skilled basketball, many people could possibly be questioning why guys like “The Professor” didn’t comply with within the footsteps of Rafer Alston a.ok.a “Skip 2 My Lou” and pursued an NBA profession.

The Professor reveals the surprising fact

In accordance with the person himself, it’s an extended story, however he likes to interrupt down the explanations into “three issues”- lack of credentials, politics, and keenness for streetball.

Scroll to Proceed

“First off, I by no means had the resume for the NBA,” Boucher stated on his official Facebook page. “With the intention to play within the NBA with out Division One NCAA school basketball in your resume or with out Division One abroad basketball in your resume, it’s gonna be like inconceivable. I gave up my school eligibility as quickly as I signed to play for cash.”

“The second factor I’ll say is, the politics of the sport have been by no means on my aspect. 15, 20 years in the past, after I was really first getting on and making an attempt to make the NBA, I performed in some minor leagues (IBL and CBA). Regardless of how properly I performed, the politics have been by no means on my aspect. The upper-ups within the NBA checked out streetball as like ‘not actual basketball,’ like a foul factor.”

“The third factor that I’d say, and this might come as a shock to many, is that I wouldn’t settle for an NBA contract proper now. I like what I do as a result of this factor isn’t even about cash,” he continued. “It’s about inspiring and impacting the individuals and actually simply having a ardour for what I do. And proper now my ardour is wish to make dope a** movies for individuals.”

The tables have turned

These days, “The Professor” stated that streetballers have already discovered their area of interest within the sport. In reality, he alone has grown his fan base, and his work is now acknowledged worldwide. What’s much more attention-grabbing, some NBA gamers are actually reaching out to him.

“It was means completely different again then,” he mirrored. “I received NBA gamers asking me to coach them now, I received mates who’re coaches.”

It’s secure to say that we are going to by no means see “The Professor” play within the NBA. Nonetheless, his story proves that not all hoopers dream of constructing it to the league. As a result of typically, ardour beats status.