‘The Real’ host Loni Love asks for grace amid rumors that the talk show is ending

Paras Griffin/Getty Photographs for 2016 Essence Competition

Although rumors in regards to the destiny of the daytime discuss present The Actual have been circulating since final week, present host Loni Love says there is no such thing as a official phrase but.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the comic solicited grace for greater than 100 crew members who can be affected if the present does come to an finish.

“It has been a busy few days however I obtained a name from the studio…no official choice has been made about #TheReal …I can be okay however please give grace to the 150 crew members this will likely have an effect on,” Loni wrote. “We’ll end Season eight and anticipate official phrase.”

The Actual first aired on native Fox stations again in the summertime of 2013, after which turned a nationally syndicated present later that yr; it has gone on to amass NAACP and Emmy awards. The present initially featured present hosts Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love, together with Tamar Braxton, who exited in 2016, and Tamera Mowry, who left in 2020.

If The Actual is canceled, it is going to be added to the checklist of not too long ago canceled discuss exhibits hosted by individuals of shade, together with Wendy and Nick Cannon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.