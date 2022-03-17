The Recording Academy: Women in the Music Industry Are Underpaid and Discriminated Against

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy, the group that presents the annual Grammy Awards, launched the Women In The Mix Study, which explores the experiences of girls and gender-expansive folks within the music enterprise. The research was developed in collaboration with Arizona State College and Berklee Faculty of Music Institute for Inventive Entrepreneurship to assist create a extra inclusive and equitable trade. Nevertheless, the findings reveal that much more work must be achieved.
In line with the research, ladies within the music trade work a number of jobs and lengthy hours to make ends meet. Greater than half (57%) have two or extra jobs, whereas 24% work between 40 and 51 hours every week, and an extra 28% work greater than over 50 hours per week. Plus, 36% earn lower than $40,000 per 12 months.
Along with being overworked and underpaid, the research finds that ladies are severely underrepresented within the trade, accounting for 21.6% of artists, 12.6% of songwriters, and only a mere 2.6% of producers.
Moreover, the findings, which surveyed over 1,600 ladies, reveal that 84% of respondents confronted discrimination. Seventy-seven reported being handled in another way attributable to their gender, whereas 60% stated they confronted ageism. In the meantime, ladies of colour reported the very best stage of discomfort and job dissatisfaction. Gender-expansive people have been additionally much less glad than CIS ladies by a 16% margin.
“The Ladies within the Combine research is a groundbreaking account of the realities and choices that we as ladies working in music are publicly and privately making every day,” stated Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording Academy in a statement. “By centering this research round lively listening, studying, and constructing options, we’ve armed the trade with useful information concerning the obstacles affecting ladies in music and the way we will collectively take a stand.”
Butterfield Jones, who was tapped to function the Academy’s first-ever Chief Variety & Inclusion Officer in 2020 earlier than being elevated to co-president in June 2021, says one strategy to drive change and fairness within the music trade is thru metrics.
“You’ll be able to’t change what you don’t measure,” she instructed BLACK ENTERPRISE. She added that the Academy plans to take measurable motion to make sure “ladies are protected, that we really feel like we belong in these environments, but additionally that we have now true fairness and parity throughout the board.”
Along with sharing their experiences, greater than 1,000 respondents offered ideas to advertise progress and fairness within the music trade. The Academy, ASU, and Berklee used that information to suggest a number of suggestions for the music trade to assist foster illustration for girls. This contains recruitment pledges to rent various and strong candidates, paid internships, and gentle ability growth initiatives. Different suggestions embrace mentorship, grants, and elevating funds for advocacy teams to assist stage the enjoying area for girls within the trade.
Moreover, to assist handle points surrounding entry to sources and alternatives, the academy issued $10,000 grants to the next organizations that assist the expansion of girls and ladies in music: Beats by Girlz, Femme It Forward, Girls Make Beats, She Is the Music, and Women’s Audio Mission.
Throughout an Instagram Live interview with The Recording Academy, actress and trans activist Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez urged the music trade to extend ladies’s pay to create actual change.
“It’s so simple as that. We work exhausting. And if we’re being overworked, then we have to be paid for the additional time that we’re doing,” stated the Pose star. “If you’re there and you’re outfitted and certified to do the job, then you ought to be getting the pay that you simply deserve.”
Likewise, legendary musician Sheila E. took to Instagram Live to debate how the Academy could make a distinction and assist amplify ladies within the music trade.
“Sure, we’re overpaid, and we’re overworked, and in 2022, perhaps now we, as ladies, will receives a commission…what we must always have been getting a very long time in the past.” She added, “I do assume that we’re transferring in the best route. I simply really feel that it’s really easy, simply to do the best factor.”
Watch The Recording Academy co-president Valeisha Butterfield Jones’s unique interview on her mission to extend range and fairness within the music enterprise and the upcoming Grammy Awards on The New Norm With Selena Hill.