The rich life for Christine Baranski

As a toddler she carried out Broadway tunes to a statue of the Virgin Mary. And through her five-decade profession in movies, TV, and on stage, two-time Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski has performed characters who’re subtle, sensible and savvy. Correspondent Mo Rocca sits down with Baranski, who stars in “The Good Battle” and the brand new HBO sequence, “The Gilded Age,” about her wealthy life on- and off-screen.
Be the primary to know
Get browser notifications for breaking information, reside occasions, and unique reporting.