The safest First Four bet to make for Wyoming vs. Indiana, plus other top picks for Tuesday

Good afternoon playing aficionados, it is Chris Bengel again with you on this Tuesday afternoon. Essentially the most wonderful time of the 12 months is upon us. Fill out your brackets, place your lengthy shot nationwide title winners and strap in for a chaotic three weeks of faculty basketball.

Talking of filling out your bracket, I’ve discovered that this is likely one of the harder years to forecast in fairly a while. That is just because there’s been a lot parity all through the common season. We have seen the likes of Gonzaga, Baylor, Auburn and Duke on the high of the 25 ballot at varied factors this season. This can be the 12 months that we see a 3 or 4 seed win all of it and I would not be in the least shocked.

With the First 4 video games starting on Tuesday, we have you coated with an official decide, together with some extra motion on the hardwood within the NBA. Let’s get to the picks!

All instances Japanese, and all odds by way of Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Sizzling Ticket



Getty Pictures



🏀 Indiana vs. Wyoming, 9:10 p.m. | TV: TruTV

Newest Odds: Over 132.5

Key Development : The over is 7-2 in Hoosiers final 9 video games as a favourite

: The over is 7-2 in Hoosiers final 9 video games as a favourite The Choose: Over 133 factors (-110)

In one in every of Tuesday’s First 4 matchups, we have a battle between Indiana and Wyoming. That is one which’s too near name for me and I would not be shocked to see it come all the way down to the previous couple of possessions of the sport. With that in thoughts, I’m comfy taking the over.

Each groups enter Tuesday’s contest having made some noise of their respective convention tournaments, which is why they’re on this place. In addition they each possess a frontcourt presence that paces their roster. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Wyoming’s Graham Ike each practically common double-doubles and may wreak havoc in a matchup between two groups that are not elite defensively on the inside.

As well as, each groups common at the least 71.5 points-per-game and should not have any downside filling up the stat sheet on this one. It would not damage that the over is 22-10-1 within the Cowboys’ final 33 video games following a loss. So long as these groups are their traditional offensive selves, the over should not have any downside cashing.

💰 The Picks



USATSI



🏀 NBA



Suns vs. Pelicans, eight p.m. | TV: NBATV

Newest Odds: Phoenix Suns

-4.5

The Choose: Suns -4.5 (-110): — The Suns have handled the damage bug fairly a bit as of late, however the staff just lately acquired a lift when star guard Devin Booker returned to the lineup. In his three video games again, Booker has averaged 25 factors and eight.7 assists whereas capturing a mind-boggling 45.eight % from three.

The Suns are most likely nonetheless going to be with out All-Star level guard Chris Paul for the rest of the common season and in addition will not have wing Cameron Johnson in opposition to the Pelicans. Nevertheless, there’s nonetheless loads of causes to love the Suns on this matchup. The Suns are 5-2 ATS of their final seven video games after scoring 125 factors or extra of their earlier sport. Phoenix is recent off of hanging 140 factors on the lowly Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in a sport by which Booker scored 30 factors and solely needed to play 32 minutes. As well as, the Suns are 4-1 ATS over their final 5 highway video games in opposition to a staff with a dropping dwelling report, which the Pelicans have.

The Pelicans can have C.J. McCollum again within the lineup after he was positioned within the league’s well being and security protocols final week. Nevertheless, New Orleans might be with out star wing Brandon Ingram and I simply do not see the Pelicans having the ability to sustain with one of the best staff within the West.

Key Development: The Suns are 9-Four ATS of their final 13 highway video games

Nets at Magic, 7 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Choose: Cole Anthony Over 16.5 factors (-110) — Cole Anthony has actually established himself as one of many high scoring choices that the Magic have. Anthony is at the moment averaging 17.three factors and has continued to have the ability to hit a couple of threes per contest.

For these causes, I actually like Anthony to eclipse 16.5 factors on this matchup in opposition to the Nets. Certain, this can be a sport that would get out of hand. Nevertheless, the Magic took the 76ers to additional time on Sunday, so something is feasible. If the Magic need to stick with the Nets, they’ll want Anthony to excel on the offensive finish.

Anthony has scored at the least 17 factors in three of his final 5 video games, together with two of the final three. Throughout that point, the Magic guard knocked down at the least three pictures from long-range in these two video games by which he scored at the least 17 factors. In seven video games this month, Anthony is capturing 35.6 % from three, which is a slight uptick from his 33.7 % clip that he is averaged this season. If Anthony can drill at the least two threes, this quantity ought to be a reasonably straightforward one to hit.

Key Development: Anthony has scored at the least 17 factors in three of his final 5 video games