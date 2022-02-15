Front Page Sports

The story of Billy Mayfair’s move to Oklahoma after autism diagnosis

February 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
Lots of times when Billy Mayfair tells other pro golfers about his offseason move from Arizona to Oklahoma, they automatically assume it was his wife’s idea.

Tami Mayfair, after all, has deep roots in Oklahoma.

Her dad, Art Proctor, was a longtime pro at Kickingbird. She started playing at the Edmond golf course when she was 5, and over the years, she won tons of junior and amateur tournaments around the state.

Billy quickly tells people the move to join the ranks of pros living in Oklahoma wasn’t Tami’s doing.

“She’s kind of getting blamed for it, but it was me,” he said with a laugh. “It was me. It was my decision.”

But it’s a decision both have embraced.

As Billy Mayfair prepares to begin his PGA Tour Champions season this week at the Chubb Classic in Naples, he believes the move to Oklahoma may be the last piece in what has been a complex puzzle. He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder three years ago. It was a late-in-life diagnosis — he was 53 at the time — but he has seen opportunities in the days since he received the news.

It has given him a chance to live a fuller, happier life.

It has also provided Billy and Tami a chance to help others.

“It touched other people,” Billy, now 55, said recently while sitting in the kitchen of their Edmond home. “It’s worth every second of it.”

But he wasn’t so sure of that initially.

Tami long suspected Billy might be on the autism spectrum. Some of his behaviors tipped her off. He became flustered easily. He never seemed to know when she needed a hug. He rarely had rational exchanges with rules officials on the golf course, either submitting to them or yelling at them.





