‘The Thing About Pam’ co-star Judy Greer wants her own super power in the MCU

Judy Greer can now be seen in NBC’s based-on-real-life collection The Fact About Pam, reverse Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, who performs Pam Hupp, a girl who allegedly murdered her pal in 2011 and tried to pin it on the pal’s husband.

In Greer’s lengthy profession, she’s has appeared in beloved rom coms like 13 Occurring 30, journey motion pictures like Jurassic World, slasher pics just like the latest Halloween Kills, and he or she additionally has voiced the spacey, sex-crazed Cheryl Tunt on Archer because the animated collection launched in 2009.

Greer can also be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking part in Maggie Lang, the estranged spouse of Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang within the Ant-Man motion pictures. Maggie’s an excellent mother, and is supportive of her ex-husband’s Avenging, however alas, Greer tells ABC Audio, her character has no superheroic skills.

“I nonetheless want I had a superpower. I am nonetheless ready for that,” Greer says, smiling. “I used to be like, ‘Can…my character simply…have like one little superpower, like a child one, like one thing tiny that…perhaps like rubbed off on her sooner or later or one thing? No? Nothing?’…Possibly sometime.”

Greer provides, modestly, “I’d similar to a tiny one, you understand?”

As for attending to act in MCU initiatives, Judy says, “I believe it is all the time an honor to be requested to be part of an enormous franchise like that, in fact. And so now I simply need extra,” including with fun, “By no means happy.”

We’ll simply have to attend and see if she will get her want when the third movie within the collection, Ant-Man: Quantumania, hits theaters July 28, 2023.

The Fact About Pam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and likewise streams on Peacock and Hulu.

