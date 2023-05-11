The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County [Update]

Update May 11, 2:00 p.m.: Since the publishing of this article and due to the tragedy that happened in Allen last weekend, the Allen Food + Wine Festival has been canceled.

Art festivals, wine sampling and live music — in other words, a Texas-style weekend! Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

When: May 13, 2023 | 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen

Join in the fun-filled day at The Village at Allen and experience an exciting lineup of activities! Guests can indulge in delicious food, sample from hundreds of wines, and enjoy culinary demonstrations led by local chefs. Sip and shop while you enjoy live music and culinary delights.

When: May 12 through 21, 2023| 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Step into the enchanting world of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” and witness the enthralling story of love, obsession, and music. Follow the brooding Phantom as he schemes to win over the heart of the beautiful vocalist, Christine Daae and see his obsession take a dark turn when Christine falls for arts benefactor Raoul.

When: May 11 through 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Dallas Market Hall | Market Center Blvd., Dallas

Art enthusiasts and seekers of creativity, this exceptional art event that dares to deviate from the conventional norms of elitism, is for you. Featuring affordable and original artworks from over 130 independent artists, along with immersive installations, performances, and DJs, this event promises a one-of-a-kind experience. With a fully stocked bar to complement the event, it’s an opportunity to unwind, socialize and connect with the art community.

When: May 13, 2023| 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen

celebrate the grand opening of Big Blue Allen’s state-of-the-art swim school! Enjoy live entertainment, including face painters and a balloon artist, while exploring our new facility. This event is free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family along for a day of fun and discovery

When: May 13, 2023 | 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Garland | Check-in: Landmark Museum

Enjoy strolling through the historic district visiting 12 stops, each with a unique wine. Check-in at the Landmark Museum from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and receive your collectible wine glass, wristband and map that will allow you to explore at your own pace. Don’t miss the chance to be one of the lucky winners of our Downtown Dollars giveaway! Sip on delicious wines, dine and shop at participating restaurants and retailers while listening to live music throughout the district.