The top 5 Amazon Prime benefits

Should you still sign up for Amazon Prime amid its price increase? The benefits remain tough to beat. Getty Images



In case you missed it, Amazon Prime membership rates are going up. The cost of an annual Prime membership will increase from $119 to $139, and monthly subscribers will pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99, starting February 18 for new members.

This price hike leads to the obvious the question: Is an Amazon Prime membership still worth it?

If you’re on the fence about signing up for Prime, given its price increase, we’ve amassed the top five Amazon Prime benefits below. (Note: They’re just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the services you’ll get with a membership.) Amazon Prime has a lot to offer, and if you sign up for an annual membership before February 18, you can lock in its old price for a year.

If you’re a monthly subscriber, it’s a smart time to switch. Monthly Amazon Prime subscribers will save more than $60 over 12 months by switching to an annual plan.

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $119

And if you’re already an Amazon Prime annual subscriber? You can’t renew an existing annual Amazon Prime membership early. But you can buy yourself a gift subscription to Amazon Prime for $119 and then activate it once your current membership expires.

Amazon Prime gift membership (1 year), $119

Remember to disable auto-renew on your current subscription after purchase.

1. Fast and free delivery

Enjoy free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items with Amazon Prime. Or, if you find yourself shopping throughout the week, you can pick a weekly Amazon Day for all of your shopping to be delivered, so you don’t end up with too many bags and boxes to dispose of. And if that’s not enough, subscribers close enough to an Amazon Fresh supermarket can get free two-hour grocery delivery on a wide selection of fresh ingredients.

Amazon packages and groceries can even be delivered directly into your garage for free without having to share your garage code. Drivers can get one-time verified access to your garage by scanning your package. Learn more about in-garage delivery and get a $20 Amazon credit when you give it a try.

2. Prime Video Originals

Amazon Prime comes with the streaming service Prime Video, which has tons of free movies, shows and even live sports to watch. The current library includes Amazon Originals such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Hanna,” “The Legend of Vox Machina” and more. Take a look at all the biggest shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2022.

(Interested in just Prime Video? Amazon has a $8.99 per month subscription plan for that.)

3. Deals at Whole Foods

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images



If you’re a Whole Foods shopper, you’ll love taking advantage of those special deals marked with blue Prime member signs in stores. Prime members also get 10% off online and in-store sale prices (excluding alcohol). Enjoy Prime two-hour grocery delivery (at an extra fee) and free one-hour pickup from your local store (available in select cities).

4. Amazon Music Prime

Amazon Prime members get access to thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music Prime, plus 2 million songs to listen to. You can even listen while offline, with unlimited skips. Amazon Music Unlimited, with access to 75 million songs, is also available for $7.99 per month. d(A 30-day free trial is available.)

5. Prime Day

Never miss another Amazon Prime Day with an Amazon Prime membership. This once-a-year, two-day sale for Prime members, typically held in the summer, can offer impressive savings. In the past, the sale has included deals on TVs, Instant Pots, 23andMe DNA tests and much more.

Amazon has not yet announced when Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off.

