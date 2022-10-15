The top fishing spots in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Although Texas boasts lots of of freshwater fishing hotspots, some catch on with anglers greater than others.

And in the Rio Grande Valley, the place saltwater fishing reins supreme, there’s nonetheless some who can not resist the lure of journey inland to new fishing destionation. So the place must you go in Texas should you’re on the lookout for a catch of bass, crappie and catfish.

A report launched by Trips To Discover solutions that query, and the hotspots closest to the Rio Grande Valley embrace Falcon Lake and Lake Amistad.

The report says: “From crappie to largemouth bass, white bass, and catfish, whether you’re a seasoned pro or a curious collector, you’ll find countless places to enjoy a day out on the water. Combining scenic views of lakes, rivers, streams, and creeks with outdoor adventures, here are some of the best places to go fishing in Texas.”

Caddo Lake

the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department calls this place an “East Texas treasure.” This 25,000-plus acre lake and wetland sits on the Texas border with Louisiana in northern Harrison County, southern Marion County and into western Louisiana. Does it sound massive? Although it has natural origins, a dam built in the 1900s only made it ever larger.

Choke Canyon Reservoir

Four miles west of Three Rivers, this lake sits in each Live Oark and McMullen counties and covers 25,000-plus acres. The predominant catches include largemouth bass, catfish and alligator gar, in keeping with the TPWD. But you may also reel in white bass, and sunfish.

Lake Texoma

This lake is crammed with water impounded from the Red River alongside the Texas-Oklahoma border, northwest of Sherman-Denison, west of US 75. Its floor space covers almost 75,000 acres. The predominant fish right here embrace catfish and bass, however you may also catch crappie and bluegill, according to TPWD.

Lake Amistad

This South Texas reservoir lake is on the Rio Grande, 12 miles northwest of the border city of Del Rio in Val Verde County. The reservoir lake covers roughly 65,000 acres, and anglers catch largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and catfish, TPWD states. Other catches embrace white and striped bass.

Lake Fork

This northeast Texas lake is on the Sabine River in Hopkins, Rains and Wood counties, 5 miles northwest of Quitman, Texas, The lake covers about 27,000 acres, and the predominate fish species include largemouth bass, white and black crappies, and channel catfish, in keeping with TPWD. Other fish embrace white bass and sunfish.

Lake O’ The Pines

This East Texas fishing vacation spot is on Big Cypress Creek in the Cypress River basin, 25 miles northeast of Longview, Texas. The lake is simply shy of 20,000 acres, and the best catches include largemouth bass, spotted bass, and catfish, in keeping with TPWD. Other catches embrace white bass, crappie, sunfish and chain pickerel.

Cedar Creek Lake

This north Texas lake, 15 miles west of Athens, Texas, covers about 32,000 acres. TPWD officers say anglers can expect largemouth bass and three kinds of catfish: blue, channel and flathead. Other fish embrace white and hybrid striped bass and crappie.

Falcon Lake

This worldwide reservoir lake on the Rio Grande is 40 miles east of Laredo on Highway 83 in Zapata and Starr counties. The reservoir lake covers an enormous 83,000-plus acres, and TPWD officials rate the fishing as excellent for largemouth bass and catfish. However, the fishing is just not as nice for the opposite fish species discovered right here, which embrace crappie and white bass.

Guadalupe River

As the primary river on the listing, the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country is a swimming and tubing hotspot. The fishing additionally ranks excessive, in keeping with the Trips to Discover listing. The acclaim is deserved given its alternative for trout. If the fish aren’t biting, there are loads extra issues to do at Guadalupe River State Park, northwest of Bulverde, Texas.

Colorado Bend State Park

In Central Texas, the listing options one other river hotspot: the Colorado River. The state park offers camping and cave tours, together with fishing.

Devils River

The Devils River winds by southwest Texas close to Del Rio, and the gorgeous, pristine-like clear water makes it a top vacation spot in Texas. Nestled amongst canyons, it is a rugged vacation spot offering a true wilderness escape.

Blanco State Park

This Blanco, Texas, river vacation spot is a part of the state park system and has a winter trout stocking program. If you need the small print in the type of a fishing tip sheet, the park has you covered.

Sam Rayburn Reservoir

On the Angelina River 15 miles north of Jasper, Texas, this vast 114,000-plus acre lake has largemouth bass, crappie, catfish and white bass.