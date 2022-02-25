The total for Lakers-Clippers tonight is a few points too high, plus other best bets for the weekend

Welcome to the closing weekend of February, all people. You probably did it. It would quickly be March, and March is certainly one of the best instances of the yr. Not solely do we’ve got the school basketball postseason coming, however the NBA playoffs draw neare.

We’d even have a baseball recreation to observe at some point — , assuming there’s an settlement reached quickly, although there does not appear to be a lot motive for optimism there.

What I am optimistic about are the possibilities you will get pleasure from studying the following tales. I am additionally optimistic that each single wager in tonight’s version of this text will win. Effectively, truly, not each choose can win. Solely certainly one of the 4 MLS title futures I included at the finish can win. A minimum of, I believe that is the case. MLS’ guidelines may be a little complicated.

To the picks!

All instances Jap, and all odds through Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Sizzling Ticket

🏀 Clippers at Lakers, 10 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Newest Odds: Underneath 222

The Choose: Underneath 221.5 (-110): Keep in mind when the Lakers and Clippers have been presupposed to be good this season? Issues have not fairly gone to plan as a result of it is practically March, and if the common season ended tonight, these two could be squaring off in the play-in match, as the Clippers are 30-31 and the Lakers are 27-31. In the Clippers’ protection, they have not had Kawhi Leonard all season and Paul George has missed a bunch of time resulting from accidents.

That is to not say the Lakers have not had accidents — Anthony Davis is at the moment out once more — to take care of, however this staff has been a mess even when wholesome. LeBron James is attempting to get the common supervisor fired as a result of I assume he did too good a job of doing every part LeBron advised him to do throughout the offseason.

Anyway, dumb Lakers drama apart, the total for tonight’s recreation is a few points too excessive. Whereas neither staff has had a good season, it isn’t as in the event that they’re terrible, and each groups have been stable defensively. The Clippers defensive score of 108.Four ranks seventh, whereas the Lakers verify in at 16th. The place they’ve struggled is on the offensive finish, as the Lakers rank 23rd in offensive score and the Clippers are 26th. Whereas the Lakers attempt to push the tempo as a lot as doable, their general inefficiency wipes out any benefit it would give them, and I see Friday night time’s recreation being a sloppy affair.

Key Pattern: The beneath is 10-Three in the Clippers final 13 video games off at the least three days relaxation.

Here is what SportsLine is saying about the recreation: Like me, the SportsLine Projection Mannequin likes one side of the total tonight, but are we in agreement as to which side it should be?

💰 The Picks



USATSI



🏀 Faculty Basketball

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN+

Newest Odds: Over 142

The Choose: Over 142 (-110) — Friday night time MAACtion! This is a obtrusive mismatch as Rick Pitino and Iona are simply the best staff in the MAAC this season. They’re the solely staff in the convention ranked in the high 100 by KenPom (84th), and the second-highest ranked staff is Monmouth at 139th. They have been the best offense in the league by a mile and are the second-best protection. In other phrases, Canisius does not have a prayer tonight, as the Golden Griffins enter the motion with a file of 8-19, together with 4-12 in the convention.

That stated, I’ve no real interest in the unfold and like taking the over as the quantity is a little low. Iona gained the first assembly 70-62, however the rating is deceptive as a result of the Gaels underperformed. They shot to their typical stage however turned the ball over 11 instances and gave away too many possessions. I would not count on a repeat efficiency tonight, particularly at residence, contemplating Canisius’s defensive shortcomings. Canisius will in all probability break 60 points once more tonight, however Iona ought to get previous 80.

Key Pattern: The over is 4-1 in Canisius’ final 5 video games towards groups with profitable data.

No. 25 Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m. | TV: FS1

Newest Odds: Nebraska Cornhuskers

+12.5

The Choose: Nebraska +13 (-110) — Nebraska’s athletic division needs to be broke, proper? I wasn’t shocked when the college determined to retain Scott Frost as its soccer coach as a result of the staff was higher than its file this season, but it surely was nonetheless a shock. A a lot bigger shock was the announcement that Fred Hoiberg would return as the college’s basketball coach. The similar Fred Hoiberg who enters tonight’s recreation towards Iowa with a file of 21-65 at Nebraska, together with a 6-49 mark in the Large Ten.

Odds are that file won’t enhance tonight, however the Huskers ought to cowl the unfold. Iowa is the type of staff metrics love as a result of it is so good offensively, but it surely’s not the type of staff I like betting as a street favourite as a result of it is unhealthy defensively. The Hawkeyes are additionally the Large Ten’s worst defensive rebounding staff in the Large Ten, and giving groups second possibilities makes masking spreads like this tougher. As is all the time the case when betting Nebraska, it isn’t going to be an fulfilling expertise, however going to the physician is not all the time enjoyable, both, and you need to nonetheless do it as soon as in a whereas.

Key Pattern: The residence staff has coated 9 straight on this rivalry.

⚽ Soccer



Getty Pictures



Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, 7:30 a.m | TV: USA

The Choose: Over 2.5 (-150) — Leeds United is a catastrophe proper now. I’ve usually joked about how watching Leeds play is not all that completely different from huffing paint, however we have reached the level the place we have misplaced too many mind cells. Leeds has allowed an astounding 36 targets in its final 11 Premier League matches. For context, getting into the weekend, there are 10 Premier League groups — half the league — who have not allowed that many all season. Leeds has allowed fewer than two targets in solely a type of 11 matches — a 1-Zero loss to Newcastle — and has been outscored 13-2 over its final three.

Enter a Tottenham staff in determined want of a choose me up. Spurs had been on a three-game skid earlier than surprising Manchester Metropolis final week, however the rain shortly wiped away the pleasure from that victory in Burnley Wednesday night time. The best remedy for Tottenham’s confidence will likely be going through this Leeds protection. I thought of betting Tottenham Over 2.5 targets by itself, however there’s barely extra worth accessible on the match total. If you wish to take some alternate totals of over 3.5 and even 4.5, dwell your fact.

Key Pattern: Leeds has allowed 36 targets in its final 11 matches.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, Saturday, 10 a.m. | TV: Peacock

The Choose: Burnley or Draw (-120) — I believe Burnley will survive and play at the least another season of “boring” soccer in the Premier League. They’re nonetheless in the relegation zone however have been enjoying properly currently, and most significantly, higher than a lot of the groups forward of them in the desk. What’s stood out is how sound they have been defensively. After a lengthy layoff, Burnley’s defending was shaky, however in its final two matches towards Brighton and Tottenham, they’ve allowed just one.Four xG and have not allowed a purpose. They’ve additionally regarded extra harmful in assault, as Wout Weghorst is seeking to be an improve over Chris Wooden.

This weekend they head to Crystal Palace to face a struggling staff. Do not be fooled by the 4-1 win over Watford on Wednesday. These 4 Palace targets got here on an xG of solely 0.8. It was the third straight match Palace failed to succeed in a minimal of 1.Zero xG, which is a lot extra predictive than a fluky end result. There’s worth in taking Burnley to win outright, however we’re enjoying it safer and taking Burnley to at the least handle a draw.

Key Pattern: Burnley has allowed just one.Four xG over its final two matches.

Lazio vs. Napoli, Sunday, 2:45 p.m. | TV: Paramount+

The Choose: Over 2.5 (-115) — Each of those golf equipment are in a tailspin. On Monday, Napoli had a likelihood to maneuver to the high of the Serie A desk. All it needed to do was beat lowly Cagliari, a staff combating to remain in Serie A and keep away from relegation. As an alternative, Napoli opted to ship out a weaker lineup with the thought of saving itself for the second leg of its Europa League match towards Barcelona. It backfired, as Napoli was fortunate to flee the match with a 1-1 draw, and issues solely bought worse Thursday when Barcelona thumped it 4-2 and knocked it out of the Europa League. That loss got here shortly after Lazio was knocked out of the competitors by Porto.

So now we have got two groups licking their wounds, they usually’ve loads to lick. Napoli hasn’t managed a win in its final 4 matches, and a protection that had been certainly one of the best in Italy has fallen off a cliff. Lazio’s no higher off, managing solely two wins in its final seven matches and giving up targets in bunches. I do not know which certainly one of these groups snaps out of it and will get the higher finish of this assembly, however there ought to be loads of targets scored in the course of.

Key Pattern: Neither of those groups can cease anyone from scoring at the second.

🔒 SportsLine Choose of the Day: Alex Selesnick is often called “PropStarz” for a motive, and he shared his three favorite NBA props for Friday night over at SportsLine.

⚽ Friday Futures

Will I get into MLS this yr? I do not know if it is watching an MLB lockout in the face or if it is as a result of the Chicago Fireplace made a bunch of strikes this offseason that individuals who cowl MLS assume have been good strikes, however I believe I will get into MLS this yr. At the very least, I am stepping into it this weekend when the new season begins, and the best option to keep is to speculate. Listed here are my favourite MLS title futures for 2022.