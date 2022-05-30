The Transformation Factory Secures Deal For $600k on ABC’s Shark Tank

Showing on the season 13 finale of ABC’s Shark Tank, The Transformation Factory is the primary model to function sea moss in Shark Tank historical past and is the one model to obtain a deal on the season finale. Preliminary provides from Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran have been turned down in favor of a twin supply from Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban for $600,000.
Sea moss, also called Irish Moss, is a species of purple algae. The marine plant, whether or not uncooked, powdered, or blended right into a gel, has been linked to numerous health benefits. Together with higher intestine well being, decreasing the danger of coronary heart illness, and supplementing vitamins and minerals.
The Transformation Manufacturing unit is a black-owned and operated enterprise based by entrepreneur Alexiou Gibson. As a baby, Gibson loved cultural meals whereas rising up within the Bahamas. His grandmother would make him probably the most scrumptious treats each day.
At age 21 Gibson weighed 500 kilos. “Like most teenagers, I believed that I used to be invincible,” Gibson shares. “I assumed I might be wonderful and had time to get wholesome later. It wasn’t till my physician advised me that I wouldn’t dwell to see my 30th birthday that I actually understood how severe I wanted to be about dwelling.”
Gibson began faculty and was immersed in a constructive setting the place he excelled and pivoted into management. His thoughts shifted and thus started the journey of wanting to fulfill the perfect model of himself. He began consuming more healthy and exercising twice a day in 3-hour intervals and included sea moss in his eating regimen to remodel his life for the more healthy and higher.
Over the previous 10 years, Gibson has been acknowledged for his management, entrepreneurship, and neighborhood involvement and is the recipient of quite a few awards, achievements, and recognitions.
No stranger to overcoming adversity, Gibson’s perseverance and dedication to his passions led him to an internship with N.A.S.A and quite a few awards, together with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Management Award, Apple Innovation Award, Buick Engineering Award, International Citizen Award, and Legacy Miami – Below 40 Award and Legacy South Florida Trailblazer of the Yr 2022.
