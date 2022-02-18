‘The Twelve Days of Christmas,’ Texas Edition – Texas Monthly

Every once in a while, feral hogs make international news. This happened in 2019, when one man’s tweet about seeing “thirty to fifty” in his yard blew up and became one of the internet’s more enduring memes. It happened again this week, when dozens of hogs were caught on camera rampaging through holiday-decorated yards in the Houston suburb of Sienna, in Fort Bend County. For Texans, hogs aren’t exactly big news. Our state has at least 2.6 million of them, and they cause an estimated $52 million in agricultural damage every year. They’re everywhere, and to see feral hogs in the wild is to be shocked by how many more of them there are than you expected. There’s no stopping them. You can shoot them all you want from a helicopter, but you won’t put a dent in the population. The Fort Bend County news was worrisome, though, if only because it offered further proof that hogs aren’t confined to our state’s rural counties: they’ve breached the ’burbs.

The hogs are coming for your nice lawn, and your string lights, and your plastic Santas. To celebrate this inevitability, we’ve rewritten the classic carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas” to acknowledge the many unique gifts our beloved state provides. Pour yourself a hot (or cold, given the weather we’ve been having) cup of cider, gather a choir of friends and family, and enjoy!

On the first day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the second day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the third day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the fourth day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the fifth day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the sixth day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Six Beyoncé albums

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the seventh day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Seven Marfa hipsters

Six Beyoncé albums

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the eighth day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Eight Willies wailing

Seven Marfa hipsters

Six Beyoncé albums

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the ninth day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Nine briskets smoking

Eight Willies wailing

Seven Marfa hipsters

Six Beyoncé albums

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the tenth day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Ten Teds a-lyin’

Nine briskets smoking

Eight Willies wailing

Seven Marfa hipsters

Six Beyoncé albums

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the eleventh day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Eleven Longhorns losing

Ten Teds a-lyin’

Nine briskets smoking

Eight Willies wailing

Seven Marfa hipsters

Six Beyoncé albums

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.

On the twelfth day of Christmas

My Texas gave to me

Twelve tamales steaming

Eleven Longhorns losing

Ten Teds a-lyin’

Nine briskets smoking

Eight Willies wailing

Seven Marfa hipsters

Six Beyoncé albums

Five giant mums

Four crawfish boils

Three alrights

Two generators

And thirty to fifty feral hogs.