The University of Houston Ranked Among ‘Best Value Colleges’ by The Princeton Review

The University of Houston has as soon as once more been identified as one of the highest 50 public universities for “Best Value” by The Princeton Review. The newest ratings for 2023 position UH at No. 44 amongst public faculties, a testomony to its excellence in lecturers, affordability, and profession potentialities for graduates.

The score components in information from surveys of directors from over 650 schools, masking subjects comparable to educational high quality, value, monetary support, scholar debt, and commencement charges. The Princeton Review additionally considers information from scholar surveys and alumni wage studies, with UH graduates averaging a beginning wage of just about $68,000 and a mid-career median wage of $119,800.

“Our students don’t have to mortgage their futures to pay for their degrees and they will graduate with stellar career prospects,” mentioned Diane Chase, UH’s senior vp for tutorial affairs and provost. “This recognition speaks volumes about our mission to provide students with a premier education and our support to help them achieve success before and after graduation.”

The Princeton Review decided on 209 faculties for the 2023 record, representing round 8% of the country’s undergraduate establishments. Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, recommended the identified schools for his or her efforts to teach and information scholars to a hit careers, noting their remarkable monetary support methods and relatively low value of attendance.

UH was once additionally featured in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges” remaining fall, in keeping with administrator and scholar surveys. Only about 14% of the rustic’s 2,700 four-year schools had been integrated within the record. “At the University of Houston, we believe in taking a strong experiential approach to education that prepares students for successful careers and inspires them to think beyond their limits to become global citizens,” added Chase.