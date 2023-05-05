The Uplift: A Taylor Swift gift and a soaring senior
CBS News reports on heartwarming stories of generosity, kindness, and perseverance:
- A young girl who battled her own health issues goes out of her way to help others and receives a surprise gift from Taylor Swift to show appreciation for her selflessness.
- A 91-year-old woman accomplishes a thrilling bucket list goal by going on a high-flying adventure.
- An 80-year-old woman develops a meaningful friendship with a man who was wrongly accused and imprisoned for 28 years, and has since been released.
