The Uplift: A Taylor Swift gift and a soaring senior

May 5, 2023
BC_Reporter

CBS News reports on heartwarming stories of generosity, kindness, and perseverance:

  • A young girl who battled her own health issues goes out of her way to help others and receives a surprise gift from Taylor Swift to show appreciation for her selflessness.
  • A 91-year-old woman accomplishes a thrilling bucket list goal by going on a high-flying adventure.
  • An 80-year-old woman develops a meaningful friendship with a man who was wrongly accused and imprisoned for 28 years, and has since been released.

