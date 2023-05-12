The Uplift: A wonderland and a painted buffalo





Watch CBS News to catch a glimpse of The Uplift, a phase that showcases inspiring tales from around the globe. In this episode, audience get to witness the paranormal wonderland this is Morgan’s Wonderland positioned in San Antonio, Texas. This amusement park was once constructed by way of a father who was once impressed by way of his daughter to create a position the place everybody, without reference to talent, may are compatible in. Morgan Hartman, the founder’s daughter, has a cognitive incapacity that had made it tough for her to experience common amusement parks. This led her father to create Morgan’s Wonderland, which provides inclusive rides and sights, reminiscent of a massive sandcastle, a pirate island, and tailored swings.

In addition to Morgan’s Wonderland, The Uplift additionally introduces audience to a marine veteran, Rebecca “Becky” Redfern, who has launched into a cross-country adventure in a “painted buffalo.” This adventure goals to unfold consciousness about the advantages of artwork remedy for the ones affected by psychological well being problems. The “painted buffalo” is a 1976 Volkswagen Bus, lined in colourful art work that was once created by way of veterans and their households throughout artwork remedy classes. The venture, known as “The Art Cart,” is a part of the Veterans Alternative non-profit group, who supplies veterans with choice remedies to lend a hand them deal with PTSD and different psychological well being problems.

The Uplift stocks those and different inspiring tales to remind audience that there’s nonetheless hope and kindness on this planet. By turning on browser notifications, audience can also be the primary to find out about breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting from CBS News.