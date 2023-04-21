The viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock. Is it worth the hype?





I’ve all the time questioned if the hype round the often-sold-out Lululemon Everywhere belt bag is justified, and unintentionally, a chum proficient me one for my birthday just lately. After taking this petite bag on a shuttle round Santa Barbara, California, I will now ascertain that it provides the whole thing it’s good to need for lively endeavors. This bag is extremely handy for trip, climbing, fairs, and extra. It by no means slips off your shoulder like many handbags do, and it is a more secure guess in opposition to pickpocketers. You can put on it as a crossbody or modify it to suit round your waist, which is how I wore it. Despite being a modern day fanny pack, it does not come off as cheesy, and Lululemon provides it in 17 a laugh colours (I’ve the kohlrabi inexperienced). Best of all, it’s back in inventory now and prices $38.

If you might be searching for extra athletic put on suggestions, those are a few of my favourite manufacturers and items. Alo is my go-to for fashion-forward athleisure. The emblem releases fashionable items, however I nonetheless to find myself attaining for them virtually day-to-day. Their usual period is supreme for me at 5’10”, however in addition they have many 7/8 period kinds that are ideal for petite gals. The Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging prices $118.

Lululemon stays worth the hype. The Align line is my non-public favourite. Its uber-soft material is usally imitated however by no means duplicated. Lululemon’s vintage pants period suits me completely, however in addition they be offering numerous 25-inch kinds for shorter legs. The Align Tank Top prices $68, and the Align High-Rise Pant prices $98.

L*Space’s activewear units are by no means dull and all the time flattering. The items I personal merely really feel high-end, and I like the consideration to element the emblem brings. L*Space activewear has a tendency to be a compliment-magnet since now not everybody and their mother owns those items already, in contrast to many larger manufacturers at the similar worth level. The Soren Top prices $79, and the Turner Legging prices $99.

Aerie is one among the maximum inexpensive puts to search out leggings that come in other lengths. They’ve been my finances go-to since highschool and nonetheless provoke me to this present day. The Offline by way of Aerie Real Me High-Waisted Ruched Flare Legging prices $30 (diminished from $60).

When it involves joggers, Cozy Earth passes my period take a look at. Plus, the emblem title could not be extra becoming — the material Cozy Earth makes use of is as delicate and comfy as it will get. Don’t simply take my phrase for it: Cozy Earth’s bamboo joggers are one among Oprah’s Favorite Things. The Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew prices $72 (diminished from $120), and the Bamboo Joggers value $124 (diminished from $155).

If you need a style for Lululemon with out the Lululemon price ticket, take a look at Amazon’s bestselling emblem Colorfulkoala. It’s a CBS Essentials bestseller too, with its Lululemon lookalike kinds. Colorfulkoala provides yoga pants in longer lengths, and their Summer Tank Top prices $22, whilst their Buttery Soft High-Waisted Yoga Pants value $23.

Carolin Lehmann, a professional in well being, health, furnishings, attire, reward guides, and books for CBS Essentials, is all the time checking out new merchandise to counsel. Some of her present favorites come with Stanley cups, Alo Yoga exercise units, and the Cuzen matcha maker.