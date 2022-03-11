The wait is over: Lil Durk drops ‘7220’ album after close to three-week delay

Scott Legato/Getty Photographs

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Lil Durk lastly dropped his extremely anticipated 7220 album on Friday, after suspending the discharge for practically three weeks.

When the clock struck midnight, the 17-track album and all of its hard-hitting, contemporary, private, bar-heavy bangers had been made obtainable for listening and streaming.

Durk had originally deliberate to launch the venture on 2/22, the identical day Kanye’s Donda 2 was anticipated and delayed, however the Chicago rapper as a substitute dropped solely a single — one which for certain obtained the folks speaking.

Within the music “Ahhh Ha,” Durk seemingly responds to NBA YoungBoy’s “Bring the Hook,” which gave the impression to be a diss monitor concerning the late rapper King Von. Durk and King Von weren’t solely lifelong shut associates but in addition members of the Durk-lead report label, Solely The Household (OTF).

The discharge of Von’s posthumous album, What It Means to Be King final Friday may have contributed to Durk’s new 3/11 launch date. Durk took to his Instagram to submit a photo of Von’s album cowl, in help of the rapper who was shot and killed in Atlanta final yr.

As a part of Durk’s ultimate effort to advertise the brand new album earlier than its Friday launch, he shared the visible for the Jerry Manufacturing-directed “Golden Child” single on Thursday.

A notable line within the music goes, “I purchased my Lamb’ with money // That boy useless, I am glad // I do not converse tongues, interval // I do not f*** with (DJ) Vlad // In New York, I gown like Fab // Too wealthy to leap in cabs.”

Touchdown at quantity 5 on the monitor checklist, “Golden Youngster” falls in keeping with the opposite 16 specific, but highly effective, poetic songs.

Here is the total 7220 monitor checklist:

“Began From”

“Headtaps”

“Ahhh Ha”

“Shootout @ My Crib”

“Golden Youngster”

“No Interviews”

“Petty Too” ft. Future

“Barbarian”

“What Occurred to Virgil” ft. Gunna

“Develop Up / Hold It on Speaker”

“Smoking & Considering”

“Blocklist”

“Distinction Is” ft. Summer time Walker

“Federal Nightmares”

“Love Dior Banks”

“Pissed Me Off”

“Broadway Women” ft. Morgan Wallen

